NWS Melbourne: Severe Storm Risk This Afternoon and Tonight for the Treasure and Space Coasts

East Central Florida - Tuesday January 9, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne reports that a band of strong to severe storms is forecast to sweep across east central Florida late Tuesday afternoon into this evening. The storms are capable of producing damaging straight line winds of 60 mph and possibly even higher.

Conditions are favorable for a few tornadoes as well.

The band of storms is forecast to reach Lake county between 4 and 6 pm, and race across the I-4 corridor and Orlando metro area between 5 and 7 pm.

The storms will continue across the Space and Treasure coasts as well as Okeechobee County between 7 and 10 pm, finally exiting the Martin County coast by 11 pm.

As of Tuesday morning, ahead of an approaching squall line, winds were coming out of the south at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

A Wind Advisory is now in effect for East Central Florida. Residents are advised to secure loose, lightweight objects.

NWS Melbourne

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

The main storm threats associated with this band of storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts 60 mph and greater, a few tornadoes, frequent lightning strikes, and small hail. Heavy rain will also be possible within the band of storms, but it will be moving quickly, so rain accumulations of only 1 to 2 inches are forecast.

Residents and visitors are strongly advised that residents and visitors prepare ahead of this line of storms and stay weather aware this afternoon into the overnight hours. It is important to ensure you have multiple ways of receiving severe weather warnings and alerts.

Wireless Emergency Alerts being turned on your phone, having a NOAA Weather Radio, staying up to date on our social media feeds, and listening in to your local broadcast meteorologists are all great ways to stay informed about the weather. Finally, make sure fellow family members and residents know safe places within your dwelling should you have to shelter at any point.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

The storms will be capable of producing gusts in excess of 35 knots, frequent cloud-to-water lightning strikes, and locally higher seas as they move across the inland lakes, the intracoastal waters, and the local Atlantic waters late this afternoon into the evening hours.



WATERSPOUT IMPACT

Waterspouts cannot be ruled out across inland lakes, the intracoastal waters, and the local Atlantic waters as the storms moves across east central Florida and out over the local Atlantic waters. Marine interests should remain vigilant.



HIGH WIND IMPACT

A tightening pressure gradient out ahead of the front has led to windy conditions across east central Florida ahead of the arrival of the storms. A Wind Advisory went into effect at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning for sustained non-convective winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.



WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Dangerous boating conditions exist across the local Atlantic waters, and a Gale Warning will remain in effect across all the adjacent Atlantic waters through 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Seas up to 12 feet and winds 25 to 35 knots with gusts up to 45 knots are forecast.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A Moderate risk of rip currents exists at the central Florida Atlantic beaches, with a strong northward flowing longshore current present due to southerly winds. Additionally, a High Surf Advisory is in effect across the coast for breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet and rough surf.

Entering the ocean is not advised.

RIVER FLOOD IMPACT

The Saint Johns River near Astor remains just below Action Stage, but is forecast to rise back into Action Stage midweek as a result of rainfall associated with the storms. It is then forecast to fall back below Action Stage late this week.



WEDNESDAY THROUGH MONDAY

Poor to hazardous boating conditions will gradually improve on Wednesday but another system will lead to worsening boating conditions this weekend.

Another frontal system arriving on Friday will bring increasing chances for scattered to numerous lightning storms across east central Florida. Current guidance indicates the front will stall across the peninsula, leading to isolated to scattered showers continuing into this weekend.

The risk of dangerous rip currents will remain at least moderate through mid-week.