Speaker Renner Asks FDLE to Create Task Force to Investigate Incidents of Anti-Semitism

WQCS | By WQCS
Published January 9, 2024 at 12:49 PM EST
Hepta - stock.adobe.com
/
216525857

Florida - Tuesday January 9, 2024: Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to create a task force Task Force to investigate and prosecute incidents of anti-semitism.

In his letter to FDLE, Speaker Renner notes the Anti-Defamation League's report that found a 36% increase in anti-semetic incidents nationally between 2021 and 2022, (2023 figures not available).

"There is a new threat to public safety and a dangerous explosion of anti-semitism," said Renner. "We must all speak and act with moral clarity now against those who give aid and comfort to those who advocate a new holocaust."

CLICK HERE to download and read Speaker's Renner to the FDLE

