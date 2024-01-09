Speaker Renner Asks FDLE to Create Task Force to Investigate Incidents of Anti-Semitism

Florida - Tuesday January 9, 2024: Florida House Speaker Paul Renner has asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) to create a task force Task Force to investigate and prosecute incidents of anti-semitism.

In his letter to FDLE, Speaker Renner notes the Anti-Defamation League's report that found a 36% increase in anti-semetic incidents nationally between 2021 and 2022, (2023 figures not available).

"There is a new threat to public safety and a dangerous explosion of anti-semitism," said Renner. "We must all speak and act with moral clarity now against those who give aid and comfort to those who advocate a new holocaust."