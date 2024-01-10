Coast Guard Suspends Search for Missing Boater, Brian Ronshausen

St. Lucie County - Wednesday January 10, 2024: The U.S. Coast Guard called off its search for missing commercial fisherman Brian Ronshausen Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office reported that the 50-year-old Ronshausen was last seen late Monday night when he launched his skiff from the Stan Blum boat ramp about 11 p.m.

A few hours later, early Tuesday morning, a concerned boater called 911 at 3 a.m. to report finding Ronshausen's unoccupied Carolina Skiff floating north of the North Beach Bridge, in the channel, near the Riverside Marina in the Fort Pierce Inlet.

The Coast Guard launched two search boats and conducted a helicopter search Tuesday. Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Strasburg told WQCS that waders, a cell phone, and other personal items were on board, but here was no indication of where Ronshausen was, or what might have happened to him.

SLC Sheriff detectives are continuing their search. Anyone with information about Ronshausen's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ridle at 772-462-3230.