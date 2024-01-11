SLC Public Works: Part of Midway Road Closed Until Monday to Allow Construction Work at the FEC Railroad Crossing

St. Lucie County - Thursday January 11, 2024: The St. Lucie County Public Works Department has temporarily closed a portion of Midway Road to all traffic until Monday.

A release from Public Works states that the closure is necessary in order to carry out "some required construction" work at the railroad crossing. The release does not explain what that required work is.

The closure took effect this morning, Thursday January 11th, and it will remain in effect until Monday January 15th.

Detour Information:

During the next 5 days motorists heading east on Midway Road, should take US #1 north and then head east on Savannah Road to Indian River Drive.

Motorists heading west on Midway should detour north on Indian River Drive, west on Savannah Road, north on Heathcote Road, which is one way, and then west on Gardenia Avenue to US #1.

Follow directional signage to the detour routes, and safely cross the railroad track.

If you need additional information call SLC Public Works Engineering Division at 772-462-1707.