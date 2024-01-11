Treasure Coast Attorney Brennan Keeler Appointed 19th Judicial Circuit Court Judge

Florida - Thursday January 11, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed Brennan Keeler as a Judge to the 19th Judicial Circuit Court.

Brennan Keeler: Keeler is from Hobe Sound. He has served as Legal Counsel for the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association since 2016.

Previously, Keeler served as an Assistant County Attorney for the Martin County Attorney’s Office.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Boston College and his juris doctor from Florida State University. Keeler fills the judicial vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Belanger.