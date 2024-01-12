PSLPD: Two Arrests Made in Heritage Oaks Burglary Spree

Port St. Lucie - Friday January 12, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police detectives arrested 30-year-old Austin Daniel Brommer of Ormand Beach Thursday night.

He was charged with two counts of Burglary to an Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed-Attempted, five counts of Burglary to an Unoccupied Conveyance Unarmed, Burglary to a Dwelling, Structure, or Conveyance Armed, Larceny - Grand Theft of a Firearm, eight counts of Larceny of a Credit Card, Larceny – Other Theft under $750, and Larceny – Grand Theft over $5,000 and less than $10,000.

Detectives also charged 27-year-old Taylor Nicole Weir from Titusville with Fraud – Illegal Use of a Credit Card less than $100.

Both are currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

The investigation revealed from January 5th, 2024, to January 10th, 2024, PSLPD received several reports of vehicle burglaries and 2 reports of attempted vehicle burglaries all within the 10000 block of SW Chadwick Dr., the 9900 block of SW Stonegate Dr., the 9700-9900 block of SW Eastbrook Cir., the 9500 block of SW Flowermound Cir., and the 9500 block of SW Belmere Dr. The crimes primarily occurred during the overnight hours. The suspect targeted unlocked vehicles and bypassed locked vehicles (2) after pulling on the locked door handles. Items stolen from the unlocked vehicles included a handgun, a set of gold clubs, binoculars, AirPods, Beats earbuds, charging cables, wallets, and credit cards.

PSLPD Officers and Detectives canvassed the area where the burglaries occurred and retrieved surveillance video that captured the male suspect, later identified as Brommer, committing several of the burglaries.

One of the stolen credit cards was used at a local Racetrac gas station on SW Gatlin Blvd. Surveillance video from this location showed a female, later identified as Weir, using a stolen credit card to make a purchase. The surveillance video also captured the suspect vehicle, a 4-door silver Hyundai Sonata with GA plates.

Stolen credit cards were also used at several other locations including Hollywood, FL, Pembrooke Pines, FL, Jupiter, FL and Stuart, FL.

A BOLO was created and released with the suspect information.

On January 11th, 2024, deputies from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office located the suspect vehicle traveling southbound on I-95, stopped the vehicle and detained both Brommer and Weir. Brommer had an outstanding warrant for Fraudulent Use of Credit Cards and Fleeing and Eluding from an unrelated case (which he was also charged with).

PSLPD Detectives responded and interviewed Brommer and Weir, who were later arrested on the above charges. They are currently being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

Detectives have seized the suspect vehicle and are currently obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle.

Detectives will continue to investigate these cases, sharing information with other agencies where these suspects may have committed crimes and additional charges may be forthcoming.