Living History Series Returns to IRSC Beginning January 18

IRSC

Fort Pierce - Sunday January 14, 2024: The Indian River State College (IRSC) Living History Series returns to locations in Martin County beginning January 18, 2024. These enlightening presentations focus on topics that range from a 17th century Florida shipwreck and modern American myths to the evolution of U.S. nuclear weapons sites and the Arab-Israeli conflict, and more.

Developed by IRSC Professor Robert Farley and continued by Professor David Yankwitt in cooperation with the Martin County Library System, presentations in this annual series are free-of-charge and open to students and the public.

The 2024 presentations include:

“Shipwreck and Survival in 17th Century Florida” Thursday, January 18, 6:00–7:30 p.m.Cummings Library, 2551 SW Matheson Ave., Palm City

Dr. Jason Daniels explores his new book, Johnathan Dickinson’s Journal or God’s Protecting Providence: An Early American Castaway Narrative .



Dr. Jason Daniels explores his new book, . “The Stories We Tell: Our Society’s Received Wisdom” Friday, February 9, 11:00–12:15 p.m.IRSC Chastain Campus, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart, Room C-226

Dr. David Purificato, IRSC Professor of History, presents and discusses several myths and stories that have contributed to modern American culture, regardless of accuracy.



Dr. David Purificato, IRSC Professor of History, presents and discusses several myths and stories that have contributed to modern American culture, regardless of accuracy. “Change in the U.S. Nuclear Weapons Complex From 1942-2015” Friday, February 16, 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.IRSC Chastain Campus, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart, Room C-226

Dr. George Allen reviews the evolution and steady transformation of the U.S. civilian nuclear weapons sites. From its peak in the Cold War, the Nuclear Weapons Complex has transitioned to a much smaller size focus on sustaining critical nuclear weapon design and production capabilities.



Dr. George Allen reviews the evolution and steady transformation of the U.S. civilian nuclear weapons sites. From its peak in the Cold War, the Nuclear Weapons Complex has transitioned to a much smaller size focus on sustaining critical nuclear weapon design and production capabilities. “Department of Homeland Security” Friday, March 8, 10:00-11:30 a.m.IRSC Chastain Campus, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart, Room C-226

Danny Ruiz, Supervisor of Investigations, discusses the agency’s mission objectives.



Danny Ruiz, Supervisor of Investigations, discusses the agency’s mission objectives. “Arab-Israeli Conflict” (Part 1) Friday, April 5, 1:00-2:30 p.m.IRSC Chastain Campus, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart, Room C-226

Alex Shelby, IRSC Professor of history and author, presents Part 1 of the topic Arab-Israeli Conflict with a focus on Gaza, 1987 to present.



Alex Shelby, IRSC Professor of history and author, presents Part 1 of the topic Arab-Israeli Conflict with a focus on Gaza, 1987 to present. “Supervisor of Elections” Tuesday, April 9, 2:00-4:00 p.m.IRSC Chastain Campus, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart

Vicki Davis, Martin County Supervisor of Elections, presents the importance of voting and roles and responsibilities of the office.



Vicki Davis, Martin County Supervisor of Elections, presents the importance of voting and roles and responsibilities of the office. “Arab-Israeli Conflict” (Part 2) Friday, April 12, 1:00-2:30 p.m.IRSC Chastain Campus, 2400 S.E. Salerno Road, Stuart, Room C-226

Alex Shelby, IRSC Professor of history and author, presents Part 2 of the topic Arab-Israeli Conflict with a focus on Gaza, 1987 to present.

For more information on the IRSC Living History Series, contact Professor Yankwitt at dyankwit@irsc.edu.