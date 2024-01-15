Another Dreary Day for East Central Florida With Another Storm Front on the Way

East Central Florida - Monday January 15, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts another dreary day for much of East Central Florida, and the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network is watching another storm front heading our way that is due to arrive Tuesday.

For today, look for scattered rain showers and isolated lightning storms are possible this afternoon and evening across central and southern portions of the area.

Occasional lightning strikes, brief heavy rainfall, and wind gusts around 40 mph are the primary concerns. Small hail cannot be ruled out, also.

Storm motions will be toward the east-northeast around 30 mph.

MARINE THUNDERSTORM GUST IMPACT

Isolated lightning storms this afternoon and evening will be capable of producing brief wind gusts of 30 to 35 knots across

inland lakes, the Intracoastal waters, and the adjacent Atlantic waters.

DENSE FOG/SMOKE IMPACT

Outside of rain showers, patchy fog developing late tonight may become locally dense for portions of east-central Florida.

TUESDAY THROUGH SUNDAY

Isolated lightning storms are possible again on Tuesday, mainly from late morning into the afternoon. A strong storm cannot be ruled out with the primary hazards of concern being gusty winds, small hail, and occasional lightning strikes.

Poor to hazardous marine conditions are expected behind a cold front on Wednesday, followed by another episode of poor to

hazardous conditions Friday into Saturday behind a second cold front.

Temperatures are forecast to fall into the upper 30s north of Interstate 4 Wednesday and Thursday morning, with the potential for similar cold conditions next weekend.