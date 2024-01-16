Clark Advanced Learning Center Earns 'A' Rating for the 15th Time

Stuart - Tuesday January 16, 2024: Clark Advanced Learning Center, a public charter high school for sophomores, juniors, and seniors in Martin County, has earned an A rating from the Florida Department of Education for the 15th time. This places Clark at the top of the rankings for Treasure Coast high schools.

“We are so incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication of our students and staff who have persevered through some tough years,” said Dr. Leslie Judd, Clark Advanced Learning Center Principal. “Their focus on academic success is evident.”

Clark also is included in the Top 25 Florida high schools that received an A rating based on all six grading components:



English Language Arts Achievement

Mathematics Achievement

Science Achievement

Social Studies Achievement

Graduation Rate

College and Career Acceleration

Clark Advanced Learning Center earned a total of 516—86% overall of total possible points. These scores also place Clark in the Top 40 of all Florida high schools that tested, including schools with scores for less than six components.

Clark is one of only four schools on the Treasure Coast to earn an A rating and scored highest among those schools.

Now in its 20th year, Clark is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year. Info Sessions for potential students are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on January 25 and February 21 in the Knowledge Room—Building D—at the College’s Chastain Campus at 2400 SE Salerno Road, Stuart, FL 34997. Applications will be accepted through Feb. 29.

Clark Advanced Learning Center is recognized as a High-Performing Charter School and a School of Excellence by the Florida Department of Education. Conveniently located at the Chastain Campus of Indian River State College in Stuart and organized in partnership with the Martin County School District, Clark students can take full advantage of the resources of a college campus and earn tuition-free college credits through dual enrollment at IRSC.

For enrollment information visit www.clarkadvancedlearningcenter.org.