Florida Board of Education Bans the Teaching of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Florida College System

Florida - Wednesday January 17, 2024: The Florida State Board of Education Wednesday implemented strict regulations to limit the use of public funds for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion programs, widely known as DEI.

All course and other DEI program, activities and policies in the Florida College System (FCS) have been banned.

The rule adopted by the Board defined, for the first time, DEI. The new rule prohibits FCS institutions from using state or federal funds to administer programs that categorize individuals based on race or sex for the purpose of differential or preferential treatment.

A news release from the Florida Department of Education states that the Board's decision will ensure that taxpayer funds can no longer be used to promote DEI on Florida’s 28 state college campuses.

The State Board of Education also replaced the course "Principles of Sociology" with a comprehensive general education core course in American History. Board members said their aim is to provide students with an accurate and factual account of the nation's past.

“Higher education must return to its essential foundations of academic integrity and the pursuit of knowledge instead of being corrupted by destructive ideologies,” said Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. “These actions today ensure that we will not spend taxpayers’ money supporting DEI and radical indoctrination that promotes division in our society.”

Learn more about the Board's decision visit: https://www.fldoe.org/policy/state-board-of-edu/meetings/2024/.