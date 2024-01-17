New Planetarium Show - "South for the Winter"

Fort Pierce - Wednesday January 17, 2024: 'South for the Winter' is the latest presentation by the Indian River State College Hallstrom Planetarium and it opens to the public this weekend.

Planetarium Director Jon Bell has announced that two shows are scheduled for this Friday January 19th, the first at 7 p.m., the second at 8:30 p.m. Two more shows will be held Saturday afternoon, January 20th, at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

A dress rehearsal performance of 'South for the Winter' will be held tomorrow2, Thursday January 18th.

The original program was written and produced by the Hallstrom Planetarium, It takes the audience on a virtual trip around the world, taking a look at the stars and constellations from the Treasure coast, from the earth’s north pole, from the equator, and all the way down to Antarctica and the south pole of our planet.

Southern hemisphere constellations and deep sky objects such as the Southern Cross, the clouds of Magellan, and even a dark constellation known as the Llama, will be featured.

For tickets and to learn more about the show email boxoffice@irsc.edu or call 772-462-4750.