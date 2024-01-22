Third Annual Indian River State College Women’s Conference is Feb. 9

Fort Pierce - Monday January 22, 2024: FORT PIERCE—Mindi Fetterman, the founder of The Inner Truth Project, will be the keynote speaker at Indian River State College’s (IRSC) Third Annual Women’s Conference on Friday, Feb. 9 at the College’s Massey Campus in Fort Pierce.

The conference celebrates women entrepreneurs. Fetterman, a survivor of sexual abuse as a child and a survivor of rape as a teen and adult, founded The Inner Truth Project, a not for profit organization committed to changing the conversation and eliminating the shame and secrecy of sexual abuse, violence or rape. The project organizes workshops and presentations dealing with sexual trauma and sexual violence, and other events.

The conference will be Friday, Feb. 9, from 8:00 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the College’s Kight Center, Room V-110. The campus is located at 3209 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce.

Additional speakers include Debbie Butler, president of Guardians for New Futures GFNF4Kids, a nonprofit organization that works to education the community on how to recognize and report maltreatment of children; a panel of speakers from a wide variety of fields; and closing speaker Laurie McCuen Grissman. There also will be vendors.

The conference is hosted by the IRSC School of Continuing Education and STEM Pioneers and is sponsored by Proctor Construction.

There is no cost to attend the conference. Lunch will be served. To register, visit www.surveymonkey.com/r/6V6D57N.