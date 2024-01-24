Fort Pierce Federal Judge Sentences William Michael Spearman to Life in Prison for Operation a Child Exploitation Website

Fort Pierce - Wednesday January 24, 2024: A Federal Judge in Fort Pierce Monday sentenced an Alabama man to life in prison for his involvement with a website dedicated to the advertisement and distribution of images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

According to court documents, 58-year-old William Michael Spearman of Madison Alabama, was the lead administrator of the website, which had been operating for many years.

The website included a section devoted to the sexual abuse of infants and toddlers, a section devoted to images and videos depicting children being subjected to pain and torture, and a section devoted to avoiding detection by law enforcement, among others. As the lead administrator, Spearman managed numerous other “staff” members, directed them on how to help run the site, recommended other users for promotion, kept records of child sexual abuse material advertised and distributed over the site, presided over staff meetings, praised and scolded users, and counseled users and other managers about the functions and expectations of the website. Spearman also advertised and distributed over the website images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

On June 12 last year, Spearman pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise.

The following defendants have also been convicted and sentenced in the Southern District of Florida for their involvement with the same website:



Defendant

Residence

Case Status

Selwyn David Rosenstein

Boynton Beach, Florida

Pleaded guilty to conspiracy to advertise child pornography, five counts of advertisement of child pornography, and possession of child pornography. Sentenced on Dec. 12, 2022, to 28 years in prison and ordered to pay $80,500 in restitution to victims of his offense.

Gregory Malcolm Good

Silver Springs, Nevada

Pleaded guilty to conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. Sentenced on Aug. 22, 2023, to 25 years and 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $93,500 in restitution to victims of his offense.

Robert Preston Boyles

Clarksville, Tennessee

Pleaded guilty to conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. Sentenced on Aug. 15, 2023, to 23 years and four months in prison and ordered to pay $7,500 in restitution to victims of his offense.

Matthew Branden Garrell

Raleigh, North Carolina

Pleaded guilty to conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. Sentenced on Aug. 1, 2023, to 20 years and 10 months in prison and ordered to pay $158,500 in restitution to victims of his offense.

Joseph Addison Martin

Tahuya, Washington

Pleaded guilty to engaging in a child exploitation enterprise. Sentencing is scheduled for April 2, 2024, in Ft. Pierce, Florida.

Joseph Robert Stewart

Milton, Washington

Pleaded guilty to conspiracy to advertise child pornography and conspiracy to distribute child pornography. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, 2024, in Ft. Pierce, Florida.



U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Acting Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, Assistant Director Michael D. Nordwall of the FBI’s Criminal Investigative Division, and Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey B. Veltri of the FBI Miami Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Operational Unit and Miami Field Office, West Palm Beach Resident Agency investigated the cases.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Gregory Schiller for the Southern District of Florida and Trial Attorneys Kyle P. Reynolds and William G. Clayman of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) prosecuted this case.

Substantial assistance for these cases was provided by FBI Field Offices and Resident Agencies in Huntsville, Alabama; Reno, Nevada; Clarksville, Tennessee; Raleigh, North Carolina; and Madison, Wisconsin; CEOS's High Technology Investigative Unit; and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices for the Northern District of Alabama, District of Nevada, Middle District of Tennessee, Eastern District of North Carolina, and Western District of Wisconsin.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Justice Department. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

We encourage anyone who suspects or has information regarding trafficking of minors, sextortion, child pornography or any other means of child exploitation to immediately contact law enforcement. You can file a report on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC)'s website at www.cybertipline.com, call 1-800-843-5678, contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or call 877-4-HSI TIP.