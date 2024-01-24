NWS Melbourne: A High Rip Current Risk Remains in Effect for All Central Florida Beaches Through Tonight

Treasure Coast - Wednesday January 24, 2024: The National Weather Service (NWS) in Melbourne is keeping its High Rip Current Risk for the Treasure Coast in place for another day.

The warning will remain in effect through late Wednesday night.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

WHAT: Dangerous rip currents expected.

WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, Mainland Northern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Mainland Southern Brevard and Southern Brevard Barrier Islands Counties.

WHEN: Through late tonight.

IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

PRECAUTIONS YOU SHOULD TAKE:

Entering the surf is not advised. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

Sea Grant

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

A high risk of dangerous rip currents will be present at all east central Florida beaches today. Entering the surf is not advised.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Poor to hazardous boating conditions remain across the local waters, especially offshore north of Sebastian Inlet. Southeast winds 15 to 20 knots and seas 5 to 7 feet persist. A Small Craft Advisory continues for the offshore Volusia and Brevard waters.

For the nearshore waters and offshore Treasure Coast waters, small craft should exercise caution.

THROUGH the WEEKEND

A moderate to high risk of dangerous rip currents continues through the rest of this week and into the weekend.

Marine conditions are forecast to remain poor, offshore north of Sebastian Inlet through Thursday. A gradual improvement to boating conditions is expected late week and into the first half of the weekend, before deteriorating conditions return behind a cold front Sunday into early next week.