Okeechobee County Sheriff: Thomas Elton McClain Jr. Facing Child Pornography and Bestiality Charges

Okeechobee County - Wednesday January 24, 2024: The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCS) charged 59-year-old Thomas Elton McClain Jr. on Tuesday with 6 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, 3 counts of Sexual activities involving animals, and four counts of Transmission of Child Pornography.

The case began last September 11 when OCS Detective Ashley Rojas got a tip involving McClain. A criminal investigation followed and enough evidence was gathered to obtain a search warrant for his residence and belongings.

On November 13 last year OCS detectives executed that search warrant at McClain's Country Hill's Estates home. First they learned that he did not have a valid driver's license. He was arrested and charged with 1 count of operating a motor vehicle while his driver's license was suspended or revoked, with knowledge.

OCS detectives continued their search, that same day, when they executed a probable cause search warrant inside McClain's home. During that search they discovered a loaded firearm magazine. Because McClain has a felony record he was issued a second charge, 1 count of a convicted felon in possession of ammunition.

A lengthy forensic review of McClain's electronic devices was conducted and OCS detectives then learned that McClain had conducted numerous online searches for child pornography and bestiality.

That discovery resulted in the additional child pornography and bestiality allegations which he was charged with on January 23.