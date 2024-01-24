Joseph Toro of Jupiter, Owner of Now Defunct Detox Center, Accused of Swindling $4 Million From Federal Health Care Program

Martin County - Wednesday January 24, 2024: Federal prosecutors have charged 39-year-old Joseph Toro of Jupiter with health care fraud for allegedly defrauding the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program (FEHBP) of over $4 million.

According to the federal complaint, Toro owned and operated Reawakenings Wellness Center (RWC), a detox facility in Miramar which provided substance abuse treatment to patients, including FEHBP beneficiaries.

After the Reawakening Center closed down in January 2018, Toro allegedly continued to submit insurance claims, using personal identifying information (PII) of former RWC patients, for substance abuse treatment that was never provided.

As a result of these false and fraudulent insurance claims, Toro allegedly defrauded the FEHBP, and Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS), which administers some FEHBP insurance plans, of more than $4 million in federal employee health benefits. As alleged, Toro used the fraud proceeds to buy properties, luxury vehicles and a luxury watch.

Toro was arrested last month, on December 18. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge Derek Holt of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management Office of the Inspector General (OPM OIG), announced the charges.

OPM OIG investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Egozi is prosecuting it. Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua Paster is handling asset forfeiture.