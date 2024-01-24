Donate
Single Engine Plane Makes Emergency Landing in a Field Near Sebastian

WQCS | By WQCS
Published January 24, 2024 at 2:52 PM EST
IRCSO

Indian River County - Wednesday January 24, 2024: A single engine plane made an emergency landing in a field near Sebastien Tuesday morning.

Two people were on board, but neither was injured according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The plane came to rest around 8:30 a.m. in a clearing east of U.S. Route #1, in between Edward Drive and Mark Allen Drive.

The cause of the emergency landing is not yet known. As with all such mishaps, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.
WQCS News
WQCS
See stories by WQCS