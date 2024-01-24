Single Engine Plane Makes Emergency Landing in a Field Near Sebastian

Indian River County - Wednesday January 24, 2024: A single engine plane made an emergency landing in a field near Sebastien Tuesday morning.

Two people were on board, but neither was injured according to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office.

The plane came to rest around 8:30 a.m. in a clearing east of U.S. Route #1, in between Edward Drive and Mark Allen Drive.

The cause of the emergency landing is not yet known. As with all such mishaps, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating.