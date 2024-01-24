WalletHub: Florida Ranks as the #1 State to Retire

Florida - Wednesday January 24, 2024: Florida has been ranked as the number one state to retire according to a study by WalletHub. The study also ranked Florida number one for quality of life for seniors among all 50 states.

WalletHub ranked Florida the top state to retire due to low taxes, health services available for seniors at an affordable price and the multitude of attractions available for seniors to enjoy.

Wallethub also ranked Florida #4 for affordability for seniors, in comparison to other states. New York ranked #44 overall amongst best states to retire, with affordability ranking #50 for seniors. California ranked #17 overall, with affordability ranking #33 for seniors.

Additionally, Florida outpaced states such as Georgia, which ranked #30 overall, with affordability ranking #10 and Texas, which ranked #32 overall, with affordability ranking #25 for seniors.

“Florida’s strong economy and low taxes create opportunities for families which is why Florida continues to lead the nation in net in-migration,” said Governor DeSantis. “We are proud to be the top destination for retirement.”

In recent months, Florida has also ranked #1 for talent attraction by Lightcast, and #1 for entrepreneurship by The Digital Project Manager, and Florida leads the nation in new business formations, with more than 2.8 million new businesses formed since 2019. These rankings continue to demonstrate that Florida’s investments in workforce education, strong infrastructure and economic development have propelled Florida forward and created a strong economy that creates opportunities for families.