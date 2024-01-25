Bill Marine Named 2024 IRSC Entrepreneur of the Year

Fort Pierce - Thursday January 25, 2024: William “Bill” Marine, a distinguished entrepreneur from Vero Beach, Florida, has been honored with the prestigious Indian River State College Entrepreneur of the Year Award. The award, which recognizes entrepreneurial and business leadership as well as community achievement, is a key component of the Dan K. Richardson Entrepreneurship Program established by Indian River State College Foundation to promote awareness and appreciation of the free enterprise system.

Recognition of Marine’s impact on our community and economy will be the highlight of the Entrepreneur of the Year dinner to be held on Wednesday, April 17, at the Indian River State College Richardson Center at the Mueller Campus in Vero Beach. The award acknowledges individuals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision and success in entrepreneurship. Bill Marine's entrepreneurial journey has been marked by resilience, creativity and a profound impact on the local business landscape.

“Bill Marine exemplifies this award,” declares Indian River State College President Dr. Timothy Moore. “Bill’s professional achievements are both remarkable and inspirational. His personal manner is best described as ‘magical’ and his extraordinary character is one to emulate. We are proud to honor Bill Marine with the 2024 Entrepreneur of the Year Award.”

While Marine’s entrepreneurial drive and business savvy had already started at a young age, he earned an Associate Degree at Indian River State College and a Bachelor of Science Degree in Citrus/Business at Florida Southern College. Bill grew Ven-Mar, an agricultural irrigation design and construction company, to employ more than 250 people. Ven-Mar earned numerous industry awards and was recognized as the largest agricultural irrigation contractor in the United States. Bill subsequently sold it and ‘retired’ at the age of 32.

Marine continued his career launching, leading, buying and selling companies in varied roles and sectors. He was Vice President of Agricultural Services International and President of Industrial Services Inc. Bill went on to enjoy a fulfilling career spanning citrus trading, commercial development and other businesses.

With an unwavering conviction that it is our responsibility to give back to the community, Marine has been devoted to numerous charitable organizations locally, nationally and internationally. Most recently, Bill is a Director and Immediate Past Chair of Indian River State College Foundation.

“Bill Marine is a leader and entrepreneur who not only grows businesses, he also uplifts communities through philanthropy,” adds Dr. Moore. “His visionary leadership of the Indian River State College Foundation’s development of the Promise Program is an example of his impact. The Promise Program provides opportunity to every high school graduate in our district and is a resounding success unmatched by any other state college in Florida. It is an honor to recognize Bill Marine as our Entrepreneur of the Year.”

Bill is married to wife, Patricia, father to three and a proud grandfather of seven.

Call the Indian River State College Foundation at 772-462-4786 or email foundation@irsc.edu for more information about the Dan K. Richardson Entrepreneurship Program.