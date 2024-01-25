GL Homes Breaks Ground on Publix Anchored Retail and Commercial Center in the Heart of Port St. Lucie’s Riverland

Port St. Lucie - Thursday January 25, 2024: GL Homes broke ground today (Thursday, January 25) on Riverland Town Center, a new Publix anchored retail and commercial center located in the heart of the rapidly growing Riverland master-planned community in Port St. Lucie.

Located at Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway, approximately one mile west of I-95, Riverland Town Center spans approximately 35 acres in the heart of the community and will be completed in multiple phases.

Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin joined GL Homes President Misha Ezratti, and GL Homes Division President Ryan Courson for the ground breaking ceremony.

Phase 1 will consist of three single-story commercial buildings surrounded by surface parking, with the largest structure containing a 48,000-square-foot Publix Super Market and an adjacent Publix Liquor Store. A second building will offer approximately 12,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and a third will have approximately 3,800 square feet of standalone restaurant space. Phase 1 is expected to open in the second quarter of 2025.

“The groundbreaking of Riverland's first grocery-anchored commercial center marks a major milestone for our community,” said GL Homes President Misha Ezratti. “Riverland Town Center will be a vital amenity to the thousands of families who live at Riverland now and into the future, while also providing much-need retail to the surrounding region where the population is steadily growing.”

“We’re delighted to add a Publix anchored commercial center to the ... amenities at Riverland,” added Ryan Courson, GL Homes Division President. “Located in the heart of the community, Riverland Town Center will offer our residents a premier supermarket, along with fresh and exciting retailers and restaurants, all easily accessible via Riverland’s network of pedestrian-, bike- and golf cart-friendly greenways.”

The 4,000-acre Riverland community caters to active adults and retirees on the Treasure Coast, with upscale single-family homes and resort-style amenities connected by miles of traffic-free greenways.

Port St. Lucie was recently ranked the fifth-fastest growing places in the United States in 2023-2024 based on net migration, according to U.S News & World Report.

GL Home is one of the largest privately owned homebuilders in Florida.