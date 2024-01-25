IRSC Foundation 2024-2025 Scholarship Application Period is Now Open

Fort Pierce - Thursday January 25, 2024: The scholarship application period for the 2024–2025 school year is now open for new and returning students seeking financial assistance provided through the Indian River State College Foundation. Last year, the Foundation awarded more than $3 million in scholarships to many deserving IRSC students.

With hundreds of unique scholarships available, every IRSC student and potential student should take the time to investigate what sources of support may be available through the IRSC Foundation. Scholarships are awarded based on career interests, academic achievement, organizational affiliation, county of residence, financial need, and other criteria.

The scholarship application will be accessible through MyPioneer Portal and RiverMail through November 30, 2024. Earliest submissions will be given priority as evaluated against scholarship criteria; therefore, students are encouraged to apply early.

New students will have to apply to IRSC and activate an IRSC email account by visiting irsc.edu/admissions/index.html. Then, visit irsc.student.awardedsoftware.com, sign in with the IRSC email and password and complete and submit a scholarship profile.

For more information on scholarships, contact the IRSC Financial Aid Office at 772-462-7450.