United Faculty of Florida Condemns Board of Governors Vote to Remove Sociology from Core Curriculum

Florida - Thursday January 25, 2024: The United Faculty of Florida (UFF) has issued a statement condemning the Florida Board of Governors (BOG) decision to remove 'Principles of Sociology' as a general education core course option for students.

United Faculty of Florida is a union that represents over 25,000 faculty members at all twelve Florida public universities, and sixteen state and community colleges.

"Florida’s college and universities students have effectively been hindered in their ability to benefit from curriculum that is diverse and welcomes critical thinking," states UFF in a news release issued Wednesday.

“We are disappointed in this decision by the Board of Governors (BOG) but unfortunately, we are not surprised," said UFF President Teresa M. Hodge in the release. "Florida’s State Board of Education (SBOE) and BOG have made it abundantly clear that they do not care about the robust education of our students, and instead only care about political games."

"Florida is now the only state in the nation that no longer includes sociology as a core course option within the general education curriculum," she said.

In support of the removal of Sociology from the core curriculum, state Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said "When you look at the concepts that are discussed in sociology, they're very theoretical. While that field was very scientific, at one point, it has moved away from that."