Martin County Seeks Public Input on Parks and Recreation Master Plan Update

Martin County - Friday January 26, 2024: The Martin County Parks and Recreation Department is in the process of updating its Parks and Recreation Master Plan and invites residents, business owners, special interest groups and any other interested parties to participate in the process.

A public workshop is scheduled for Wednesday, January 31, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Blake Library, located at 2351 SE Monterey Road in Stuart.

The Master Plan is a reflection of the needs and priorities of our community, and we invite all Martin County residents to get involved and share with us what they would like to see in the future,” said Kevin Abbate, Parks and Recreation Director.

The Master Plan focuses on existing parks, recreational facilities, programs and services, and directs the current and future level of services for the community based on public input. The plan prioritizes the needs and desires for upgrading and improving parks, recreational facilities, amenities, programs and services.

In addition to the public workshop, an engagement website will be established to gather additional input. The results will be utilized to determine the priorities for the County’s recreational facilities and activities desired by the residents, what use patterns currently are, what barriers exist to usage, identify potential partnerships and how best to support the recreational needs of the community.

Martin Countyhired Berry Dunn, a nationally known parks and recreation management consulting firm, to oversee the plan. If you have any questions regarding the Master Plan update, please contact Kevin Kirwin, Deputy Director, at 772-288-5419 or via email at kkirwin@martin.fl.us.

Find more information about Martin County Parks and Recreation’s facilities, special events, activities and programs at: www.LoveMCparks.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MyMCParks