St. Lucie County Transit Earns Multiple State Awards

St. Lucie county - Saturday January 27, 2024: St. Lucie County’s Transit Department, ART, Area Regional Transit, recently received multiple awards from two state agencies.

St. Lucie County received three awards for public transit marketing during the Florida Public Transportation Association at its annual conference at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando this past fall.

First-place awards were given in the following categories:



Electronic Media/TV for Inside St Lucie with St. Lucie County Commissioner Cathy Townsend and Communications Director Erick Gill;

Social Media for St. Lucie County ART bus artwork unveiling.

A second-place award was presented in the following category:



Website for ART public service announcement in English and Spanish.

St. Lucie County’s Transit Department submitted in the allowable three categories, with the submissions being reviewed by independent judges. Public transit marketing entries were received from 67 counties in Florida.

St. Lucie County’s public transportation system also earned the prestigious 2023 Urban Community Transportation Coordinator (CTC) of the Year Award. The CTC of the Year Award recognizes an urban CTC who has performed in an outstanding manner as part of the fully coordinated system for the community and the transportation disadvantaged population. This achievement reflects the hard work and dedication of the employees from MV Transportation and St. Lucie County’s Transit Department.

St. Lucie County’s ART has shown a commitment to providing a high-quality transit system. ART has delivered significant improvements in services by finding innovative ways to reach more areas of the county and serve more riders, with a 23 percent increase in ridership this past year.

ART is getting the word out about transit by adding new branding and artwork to bus stops, shelters and vehicles and providing outreach at local events to spread the word about transit. St. Lucie County ART is looking toward the future and connecting with stakeholders in the community to help reimagine transit to best meet the needs of our rapidly growing population.

Administered by St. Lucie County’s Transit Department, ART is a fare-free, public transit system serving the cities of Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie Village and the unincorporated areas of St. Lucie County. To learn more, please visit www.slcart.org or call 772-462-1778.