Martin County Schools Kindergarten 'Blast Off' Event on February 7

Martin County - Sunday January 28, 2024: The Martin County School District is ready to welcome future students and provide families with all of the information needed to prepare for kindergarten during its upcoming Kindergarten Blast Off orientation events.

Parents/caregivers of children who will be five (5) years old on or before September 1, are invited to visit their home-zoned school at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7. Families will have the opportunity to tour their child's future school, meet the leadership team, visit a kindergarten classroom and learn more about how they can prepare their child for success in elementary school. Staff will provide families with information on our school meal and transportation programs, Extended Day (afterschool care) opportunities and how to enroll their child in our high-performing school district.

Families are encouraged to view our attendance boundary maps to determine which elementary school their child will be zoned to attend based on their address. Families are encouraged to begin the enrollment process online by pre-registering for their FOCUS Parent Portal account and to reach out to their child's future elementary school with any questions about Kindergarten Blast Off events.