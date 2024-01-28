Students, Parents Invited to ‘Shadow a Trailblazer’ at Indiantown High School

Indiantown - Sunday January 28, 2024: Martin County middle and high school students and their families are invited to join students at Indiantown High School—located at 19000 S.W. Citrus Boulevard in Indiantown—for half a day to learn about the County’s newest public charter high school and its focus on preparing students for careers right after graduation.

Shadow a Trailblazer is scheduled for Monday, February 19. Students in grades 8–10 will go hands-on as they pair up with Indiantown High School students and join them at classes for an abbreviated academic schedule from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. Afterward, students and their families will take a campus tour, participate in a question-and-answer period, and enjoy a light snack in the library.

“’Shadow a Trailblazer’ day is an outstanding opportunity for interested students to take a peek inside our new high school,” said Indiantown High School Principal Lisa Davenport. “They can see our dynamic instructors in action and talk with our current students. We plan to have our shadows enjoy mini classroom lessons, learn about our academic and career programs, and discover dual enrollment opportunities. We will also share information about the early graduation pathway, Pathfinder advisory, and our unique college-style block scheduling.”

To register a student for Shadow a Trailblazer, click here, or call 772-619-1100 to reserve a spot. The deadline is February 13.

Operated by Indian River State College in partnership with the Martin County School District, Indiantown High School integrates traditional high school curricula with college-style block scheduling to offer pathways to the workforce, while creating opportunities to earn college credit and prepare for transfer to public and private universities. In addition to eight core-content classrooms, the school features specialized lab spaces housing academies in Health Science, Emerging Technologies, Mechanical Technology, Construction Technology and Environmental Technology.

Indiantown High School is a “choice” school in Martin County. Students may apply for admission by visiting:indiantownhs.irsc.edu.



Students and parents unable to participate in the February 19 event can tour and learn more about Indiantown High School by attending an Open House and Information Session on Thursday, Feb. 29, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m.