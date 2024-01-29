Antonio Amaya-Guevara Caught and Charged With Breaking Into a Home and Injuring a 17-Year-Old Girl

MCSO

MCSO Picture of suspect released Friday afternoon when authorities were searching for him before his arrest

Martin County - Monday January 29, 2024: Martin County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Detectives, with the assistance of the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Homeland Security have arrested the suspect who broke into a Hobe Sound home Friday afternoon.

Within hours after the break-in authorities had located and arrested 42-year old Antonio Amaya-Guevara, He was taken into custody by detectives in Palm Beach County Friday night.

On Friday afte4rnoon Amaya-Guevara is accused of breaking into a home on Southeast Alamanda Way in the Banner Lake community of Hobe Sound. There he was confronted by a 17-year-old girl who was alone inside.

The teenager called her dad on Facetime to tell him someone was inside their home. Amaya-Guevara ran and the teenager followed trying to get pictures of the suspect.

Unfortunately, Amaya-Guevara turned around and began beating the teen about the head and neck. She was transported to the hospital. A witness who saw the suspect attack the teen called 911.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect and tracked him down in Palm Beach County tonight.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office reports that Antonio Amaya-Guevara is from Honduras and re-entered the United States illegally in 2023. He is being charged with occupied burglary, battery, robbery by sudden snatching, and child abuse. His bond will be $800,000 and he will have an immigration detainer.

The teenager was treated at the hospital for her injuries and released.