FDOT: Treasure Coast Traffic Report Through Friday February 2

Treasure Coast - Monday January 29, 2024: Treasure Coast traffic will be affected this week by ongoing construction projects and maintenance work in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River counties.

CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

1. State Road 714/SW Martin Highway Widening Project

Description: This 1.127-mile widening project began on August 6, 2021. Project improvements include widening SR 714/SW Martin Highway from a two-lane undivided rural roadway to a four-lane divided urban roadway, widening the bridge over Florida’s Turnpike, constructing seven-foot buffered bike lanes and six-foot sidewalks on both sides of the roadway, and installing signing, signalization, and lighting upgrades. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $21.3 million/ Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway from SW Martin Downs Boulevard to SW Citrus Boulevard will have the eastbound and westbound shoulders closed through mid-2024 to facilitate widening activities. Cyclists and motorists should share the road.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway from Citrus Boulevard to Martin Downs Boulevard may have one lane in either direction closed, Monday through Thursday, between 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for roadway construction. During this time, intermittent side street closures may occur, and two-way traffic will be maintained by a flagging operation.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway eastbound traffic from just west of SW Citrus Boulevard was shifted to the newly constructed roadway to allow for westbound road construction through February 2024. Eastbound traffic attempting to access driveways on the north side of SR 714/SW Martin Highway will be required to make U-turns on SW 42nd Avenue, Martin Downs Highway, and SW Citrus Boulevard. Eastbound traffic attempting to leave the driveways on the northside will be required to make U-turns at SW 42nd Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway westbound traffic from just east of SW Leighton Farms Avenue was shifted to the newly constructed roadway to allow for construction of the new westbound travel lanes through February 2024.

• SW Leighton Farms Avenue between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Honey Terrace will be closed intermittently to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Wednesday, Jan. 31, for roadway construction.

Detour Information:

o SR 714/SW Martin Highway eastbound and westbound traffic to southbound SW Leighton Farm Avenue motorists will be detoured via SR 714/SW Martin Highway, SW Citrus Boulevard, and SW Moore Street to SW Leighton Farm Avenue.

o SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR 714/SW Martin Highway northbound and southbound motorists will be detoured via SW Moore Street and SW Citrus Boulevard will be detoured via SW Moore Street and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

o SW Citrus Boulevard to SW Leighton Farm Avenue northbound and southbound motorists will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Moore Street to SW Leighton Farm Avenue.

o Local traffic between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

• SR 714/SW Martin Highway between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue will be closed to eastbound and westbound traffic intermittently overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Jan. 31, for roadway construction. Please see the flyers attached.

Small Vehicle Detour Information:

o Small vehicle westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue, SW Moore Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

o Small vehicle eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway small vehicle traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Three or More Axle Truck and Trailer Detour Information:

o Three or more axle trucks and trailer eastbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW 96th Street, SR 76/SW Kanner Highway, enter the SR 9/I-95 northbound on-ramp from SW Kanner Highway, exit SR 9/I-95 at High Meadows Avenue (Exit 102), High Meadows Avenue to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

o Three or more axle trucks and trailer westbound SR 714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via High Meadows Avenue, enter the SR 9/I-95 southbound on-ramp from High Meadows Avenue, exit SR 9/I-95 at SR 76/SW Kanner Highway (Exit 101), SW 96th Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR 714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic on SR 714/SW Martin Highway between SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

• SW Citrus Boulevard at SR 714/SW Martin Highway will be closed intermittently to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Wednesday, Jan 31, for roadway construction.

Detour Information:

o SR 714/SW Martin Highway eastbound to southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o SW Citrus Boulevard southbound motorists continuing south on the roadway will be detoured via SR 714/SW Martin Highway, SW Leighton Farm Avenue, and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o SW Citrus Boulevard northbound motorists continuing north on the roadway will be detoured via SW Moore Street, SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SR 714/SW Martin Highway to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Local traffic between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

• Advanced Notice: SW Leighton Farms Avenue between SR 714/SW Martin Highway and SW Honey Terrace will be closed intermittently to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 29, for roadway construction.

Detour Information:

o Eastbound and westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway to southbound SW Leighton Farm Avenue motorists will be detoured via SR-714/SW Martin Highway, SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Moore Street to SW Leighton Farm Avenue.

o Northbound and southbound SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway motorists will be detoured via SW Moore Street and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Northbound and southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to SW Leighton Farm Avenue motorists will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Moore Street to SW Leighton Farm Avenue.

o Local traffic between SR-714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

• Advanced Notice: Eastbound and westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leighton Farm Avenue, will be closed intermittently to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 29, for roadway construction and pipe installation work.

Small Vehicle Detour Information:

o Small vehicle westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue, SW Moore Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Small vehicle eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard to eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway small vehicle traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW Moore Street, and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic between SW Citrus Boulevard and SW Leigh-ton Farm Avenue will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

Three or More Axle Truck and Trailer Detour Information:

o Three or more axle truck and trailer eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via SW Citrus Boulevard, SW 96th Street, SR-76/SW Kanner Highway, enter the SR-9/I-95 northbound on ramp from SW Kanner Highway, exit SR-9/I-95 at High Meadows Avenue (Exit 102), High Meadows Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Three or more axle truck and trailer westbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway traffic will be detoured via High Meadows Avenue, enter the SR-9/I-95 southbound on ramp from High Meadows Avenue, exit SR-9/I-95 at SR-76/SW Kanner High-way (Exit 101), SW 96th Street, and SW Citrus Boulevard to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Local traffic on SR-714/SW Martin Highway between SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Citrus Boulevard will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

• Advanced Notice: SW Citrus Boulevard at SR 714/SW Martin Highway will be closed intermittently to traffic overnight, from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 29, for roadway construction.

Detour Information:

o Eastbound SR-714/SW Martin Highway to southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Southbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing south on the roadway will be detoured via SR-714/SW Martin Highway, SW Leighton Farm Avenue, and SW Moore Street to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Northbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists to SR-714/SW Martin Highway will be detoured via SW Moore Street and SW Leighton Farm Avenue to SR-714/SW Martin Highway.

o Northbound SW Citrus Boulevard motorists continuing north on the roadway will be detoured via SW Moore Street, SW Leighton Farm Avenue and SR-714/SW Martin Highway to SW Citrus Boulevard.

o Local traffic between SR-714/SW Martin Highway and SW Moore Street will be escorted through the work zone by project personnel and off-duty police officers.

2. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from SE Contractors Way to north of SR 732/Jensen Beach Boulevard

Description: This 5.042-mile resurfacing project began on June 19, 2023. The project improvements on SR 5/US 1 consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway excluding SW Joan Jefferson Way to NW Wright Boulevard (no work on the Roosevelt Bridge), drainage improvements, constructing sidewalks to fill in missing gaps, upgrading curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, installing pedestrian pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections, and upgrading pavement markings and lighting signalized intersections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $12 million/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 5/US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the northside of the Roosevelt Bridge will have one lane closed in either direction, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 28 through Thursday Feb. 1, for milling and resurfacing the roadway.

• SR 5/US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge will have one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and directional bores.

• SR 5/US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the north side of the Roosevelt Bridge will have one southbound lane closed, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and directional bores.

• SR 5/US 1 from the southside of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one northbound lane closed, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and directional bores.

• SR 5/US 1 from the southside of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have two lanes in either direction closed, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 28 through Thursday, Feb. 1, for milling and resurfacing the roadway.

• SR 5/US 1 from the southside of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one lane in either director closed, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, for silt fence installation, concrete removal, concrete pour, and directional bores.

• SR 5/US 1 from the southside of the Roosevelt Bridge to SE Contractors Way will have one lane in either direction closed, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 28 through Thursday, Feb. 1, for milling and resurfacing the roadway.

• SR 5/US 1 from NW Jensen Beach Boulevard to the northside of the Roosevelt Bridge will have two lanes in either direction closed, 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 28 through Thursday, Feb. 1, for milling and resurfacing.

• SR 5/ US 1 from SW 6th Street to the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge will have two northbound lanes closed around-the-clock, Thursday, Jan. 25, through Tuesday, Feb. 13, for drainage work.

• SW Ocean Boulevard between SW Albany Avenue and US 1 will have two lanes in either direction closed around-the-clock, Thursday, Jan. 25 through Tuesday, Feb. 13, for drainage work.

• Beginning at 7 a.m., Thursday, January 25, 2024, SR 5/ US 1 will have the northbound turning lane closed around-the-clock through approximately 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 23, for drainage and roadway improvements. Traffic will be shifted to the northbound through lane. The speed limit will be lowered to 25 mph for the duration of the construction project. Pedestrian detours will be posted throughout the corridor.

• Beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, January 16, 2024, SW Ocean Boulevard at SR 5/US 1, will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, 2024, for drainage work across the roadway.

Detour Information:

o One northbound lane of SR 5/US 1 between SR 76/Kanner Highway and the south side of the Roosevelt Bridge will be closed around-the-clock beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 16 through approximately 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21, to facilitate drainage work on SW Ocean Boulevard. Two northbound lanes on SR 5/US 1 will remain open.

o The left turn lane on southbound SR 5/US 1 at SW Ocean Boulevard will be closed to traffic.

o Three southbound lanes on SR 5/US 1 will remain open.

o SW Ocean Boulevard on the west side of SR 5/US 1 will become a right-turn only. Motorists will make U-turn at SW Palm City Road onto northbound SR 5/US 1, right onto SW 3rd Street, right onto SW Albany Avenue to SW Ocean Boulevard.

o Southbound SR 5/US 1 motorists to eastbound SW Ocean Boulevard will be detoured via SW Joan Jefferson Way and SW Albany Avenue to SW Ocean Boulevard.

o Northbound SR 5/US 1 motorists to eastbound SW Ocean Boulevard will be detoured via SW 3rd Street and SW Albany Avenue to SW Ocean Boulevard.

o The sidewalk along northbound SR 5/US 1 between SW Palm City Road and SW Joan Jefferson Way will be closed during this time. Pedestrians will be detoured to the sidewalk along southbound SR 5/US 1.

o Access to businesses and properties will be maintained at all times.

3. State Road (SR) 76/Kanner Highway Resurfacing and Improvements Project, from north of SR 710/Warfield Boulevard to St. Lucie Mobile Village

Description: The project began on July 26, 2023. The project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing roadway and shoulders, widening the existing shoulders from 10 feet to 12 feet, upgrading signing and pavement markings, installing audible vibratory treatment along the centerline and edge lines of the roadway, extending the existing guardrail at selected locations to address canal hazards, regrading the existing ditch in front of St. Lucie Mobile Village, and replacing the existing Traffic Monitoring Site (TMS) loops. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $2,771,566.18/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 76/Kanner Highway from approximately 2,000 feet north of SW Jupiter Indiantown Road to approximately 1,000 feet north of St. Lucie Mobile Village will undergo a moving lane closure, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2 for shoulder widening.

4. SR 15/US 98 Resurfacing Project

Description: This 12.333-mile project began on August 4, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, widening the roadway shoulders to 12 feet (7 feet paved and 5 feet unpaved), and installing new pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $20.8 Million/ Late 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 15/US 98 from the Palm Beach/Martin County line to the Martin/Okeechobee County line will have one lane in either direction closed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2 for survey, embankment, subgrade, barrier wall and asphalt base.

5. State Road (SR) 732/Jensen Beach Causeway Mobility Improvements Project

Description: The SR 732/Jensen Beach Causeway construction work began September 19, 2023. The length of the project is 1.842 miles from NE Indian River Drive to SR A1A. Project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing damaged sidewalk, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading signing and markings to provide buffered bicycle lanes, and replacing the existing bridge lighting, pendant lighting, and decorative pier lights. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $3 Million/ Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open.

6. SR 710/ SW Warfield Boulevard at SW Tommy Clements Street Intersection Improvement Project

Description: This project is expected to begin on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. Project improvements include constructing a left turn lane on SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard at SW Tommy Clements Street, construct ten-foot paved shoulders, build a retaining wall and upgrade drainage, signage, and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $4.8 Million/ Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• The speed limit on SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard was reduced from 60 MPH to 55 MPH in the work zone for the duration of construction.

• SR 710/ SW Warfield Boulevard from just north and south of SW Tommy Clements Street will have one southbound lane intermittently closed from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday, Jan. 20 through Friday, Feb 2, for southbound shoulder clearing and grubbing, excavation, and paving.

• Beginning Monday, Jan. 29, northbound and southbound SR 710/SW Warfield Boulevard traffic will be shifted to the west from just north and south of the SW Tommy Clements Street intersection to facilitate roadway construction activities. If the shift does not occur by Friday, Feb. 2, it is anticipated to be completed Friday, Feb. 9.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

7. SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Widening Project, from South of SW Alcantarra Boulevard to South of SW Darwin Boulevard

Description: Construction on this 0.713-mile widening project began on Thursday, January 27, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 18-R42. Project improvements include widening SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway, installing three new signalized intersections with mast arms at SW Alcantarra Boulevard, SW Tulip Boulevard, and SW Tunis Boulevard, adding a right turn lane on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard’s north approach to SW Alcantarra Boulevard, constructing an 18’ wide raised median with curb and gutter, upgrading crosswalks and curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, constructing 8’-10’ wide sidewalks on both sides of SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard for pedestrian and bicycle use, and 6’ wide sidewalks on side streets, installing a new closed drainage system, signing, pavement markings, signalization, and lighting upgrades, and landscaping for the median including trees, irrigation and stamped concrete. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $11,570,179 /Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard between Alcantarra Boulevard and SW Darwin Boulevard will have one lane in either direction closed nightly, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2 for storm installation work. A flagging operation will be in place. Only one lane will be closed at a time.

• SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard between Alcantarra Boulevard SW Darwin Boulevard will have one lane in either direction closed, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, for storm installation work. A flagging operation will be in place. Only one lane will be closed at a time.

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, SW Tunis Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, for drainage work across the roadway. Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to eastbound SW Tunis Avenue will be detoured to eastbound SW Rice Avenue/ SW Chartwell Street to westbound SW Tunis Avenue.

o Westbound SW Tunis Avenue motorists will be detoured to southbound SW Chartwell Street/ Rice Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard. Please note, the entrance on SW Tunis Avenue to Darwin Square will remain open.

• Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29, 2024, SW Alcantarra Boulevard at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard, will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9, 2024, for drainage work across the roadway. Saturday, Feb. 10 through Friday, Feb. 16 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard to westbound SW Alcantarra Boulevard will be detoured to SW Liberty Avenue and SW Pisano Street to SW Alcantarra Boulevard.

o Eastbound SW Alcantarra Boulevard motorists will be detoured via SW Pisano Street and SW Liberty Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

• SW Alexandria Avenue at SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 3 p.m. Friday, February 2, 2024, for drainage work across the roadway. Monday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 9 and Monday, Feb. 12 through Friday, Feb. 16 will be used as contingency dates if needed.

Detour Information:

o Northbound and southbound SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard motorists to westbound SW Alexandria Avenue motorists will be detoured via SW North Globe Avenue and SW Fillmore Street to SW Alexandria Avenue.

o Eastbound SW Alexandria Avenue motorists will be detoured via SW Fillmore Street and SW North Globe Avenue to SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard.

City of Port St. Lucie project/adjacent to project corridor:

The Port St. Lucie Boulevard South Project Segment 3, managed by the City of Port St. Lucie, is reconstructing approximately 0.7 miles of the existing four-lane roadway from SW Gatlin Boulevard to SW Darwin Boulevard and a portion of SW Darwin Boulevard. For more information about the City of Port St. Lucie’s Segment 3 Project, please contact Beth Zsoka, Project Public Information Specialist at 772-871-5176.

Traffic Impact:

• Speed limit lowered to 30 mph for the duration of the construction project.

• Closure of existing median openings at both SW Yale Street and SW Cairo Avenue.

• One northbound through lane will be eliminated on SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard north of SW Aurelia Avenue to Gatlin Boulevard, leaving one through lane and one dedicated left turn lane onto westbound Gatlin Boulevard.

8. St. Lucie West Boulevard Widening Project, from Commerce Center Drive to Peacock Boulevard

Description: This 1.814-mile widening project began on Monday, January 24, 2022, in the City of Port St. Lucie. The City of Port St. Lucie, as Project Sponsor, requested the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), District Four design and construct this project through application to the St. Lucie Transportation Planning Organization and City of Port St. Lucie Resolution 20-R75. Project improvements include constructing a new 3-lane eastbound bridge over I-95, separated 10-feet from the existing bridge; widening St. Lucie West Boulevard to accommodate two (2) eastbound and westbound travel lanes, with a third eastbound lane between the I-95 southbound and northbound ramps, two (2) eastbound left turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp, two (2) westbound right turn lanes at the I-95 northbound on ramp; reconstructing/widening the I-95 ramps; connecting the existing St. Lucie West Boulevard roadway to the new eastbound bridge from the east and west directions; constructing 7-foot buffered bike lanes/paved shoulder and 5-foot to 6-foot wide sidewalks on both sides of the roadway; constructing a 22-foot to 40-foot lane-line to lane-line curbed median with curb and gutter; installing fencing retrofits on the north side of the existing bridge, and new railing on the eastbound bridge; and, installing new traffic signals with enhanced synchronization and timing at I-95 ramps. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $15,518,729/ Early 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• The eastbound lane of St. Lucie West Boulevard from the I-95 northbound off-ramp intersection to Peacock Boulevard is shifted 3-feet to the south to facilitate roadway construction through January 2024. (will this need to be extended through Feb. or will they be complete by the 31st)

• Eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard to southbound I-95 traffic is shifted to the newly paved permanent on-ramp.

• Eastbound traffic on St. Lucie West Boulevard is shifted to the new roadway/bridge outside lane to facilitate roadway construction through January 2024.

• The bike lane and shoulder along the new eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be open is open? and can be used by bicycles. The asphalt pathway along westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be is? open and can be used by bicycles through January 2024. Does this need to be extended or will it close on the 31st?

• Traffic on the northbound I-95 on-ramp is shifted to permanent configuration from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard. The free-flowing right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 on-ramp was eliminated. A new right turn lane from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard onto the northbound I-95 entrance ramp was added, and motorists will stop at the signal before turning onto the ramp.

• Traffic on the northbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard is split to one inside (left) and one outside (right) lanes to facilitate roadway construction operations through January 2024. Need to be extended?

• Traffic on the southbound I-95 exit ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard is split to one inside (left) and one outside (right) lanes to facilitate roadway construction activities through January 2024. Need to be extended?

• Intermittent shoulder closures may occur Monday through Friday, through January 2024, need to be extended? from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work at the following locations:

o Northbound and southbound I-95 mainline from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass.

o All I-95 entrance and exit ramps at St. Lucie West Boulevard

o Eastbound and westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard from Champions Way to SW Peacock Boulevard

• One lane in either direction of St. Lucie West Boulevard between Champions Way and SW Peacock Boulevard may be intermittently closed nightly Monday through Friday, through January 2024, from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. for roadway work. A flagging operation will be in place to help direct traffic.

• One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through January 2024, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., for roadway work.

• One northbound and southbound lane of I-95 may be intermittently closed from just north and south of the St. Lucie West Boulevard overpass Monday through Friday, through January 2024, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., for roadway work. No more than one lane will be closed at a time in either direction of I-95.

• The I-95 northbound on-ramp from eastbound and westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) will be closed nightly, as needed, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Wednesday, January 3, 2024, through Wednesday, January 31, 2024, for ramp resurfacing. Traffic will be detoured via Commerce Centre Drive, Glades Cut Off Road and Midway Road to the northbound I-95 on-ramp from Midway Road. Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 8 will be used as contingency nights as needed.

• The I-95 northbound off-ramp at St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) will be closed nightly, as needed, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Wednesday, January 3, 2024, through Wednesday, January 31, 2024, for ramp resurfacing. Traffic will be detoured via northbound I-95 to Midway Road (Exit 126), Midway Road, U-turn at Gordy Extension to eastbound Midway Road, and the southbound I-95 on-ramp from Midway Road to St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121). Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 8, will be used as contingency nights if needed.

• The I-95 southbound off-ramp to St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) will be closed nightly, as needed, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Wednesday, January 3, 2024, through Wednesday, January 31, 2024, for ramp resurfacing. Traffic will be detoured via the I-95 southbound off-ramp to Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120), Crosstown Parkway, the I-95 northbound on-ramp from Crosstown Parkway to St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121). Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 8 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

• The southbound I-95 on-ramp from eastbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be closed nightly, as needed, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Wednesday, January 3, 2024, through Wednesday, January 31, 2024, for ramp resurfacing. Traffic will be detoured via Commerce Centre Drive, Crosstown Parkway, and the I-95 southbound on-ramp from Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120). Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 8 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

• The I-95 southbound on-ramp at St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) from westbound St. Lucie West Boulevard will be closed nightly, as needed, 11 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Wednesday, January 3, 2024, through Wednesday, January 31, 2024, for ramp resurfacing. Westbound and eastbound traffic will be detoured via Commerce Centre Drive, Glades Cut Off Road, Midway Road, and the I-95 northbound on-ramp from Midway Road. Thursday, Feb. 1 through Thursday, Feb. 8 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

9. State Road 9/I-95 Northbound and Southbound Off-Ramps at Gatlin Boulevard Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This 1.4-mile roadway improvements project began on Friday, June 10, 2022. Project improvements include widening southbound I-95 to provide a 12-foot auxiliary lane and a 12-foot shoulder (10-feet paved), widening I-95 southbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp for the addition of a right-turn lane and a left-turn lane, widening the inside of the I-95 northbound Gatlin Boulevard off-ramp to provide three (3) left-turn lanes, widening eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard to provide three 15-foot left-turn lanes; modifying drainage to an open system with dry ponds, installing one cantilever sign structure at the southbound I-95 off-ramp, and adding new signing and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $4,627,785.77/ Early 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• The northbound I-95 outside or inside ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Wednesday, Jan. 31 for roadway work.

• The southbound I-95 outside or inside ramp lane to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramps may be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Wednesday, Jan. 31, for roadway work.

• The southbound I-95 outside shoulder to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard exit ramp is closed around-the-clock through Wednesday, Jan. 31 to facilitate roadway work.

• One Gatlin Boulevard westbound lane from just west of the I-95 northbound on-ramp entrance to just east of the overpass is closed around-the-clock through Wednesday, Jan. 31, for roadway work.

• Gatlin Boulevard will have one lane in each direction from just east and west of the northbound and southbound I-95 off-ramps at Gatlin Boulevard closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Wednesday, Jan. 31 for clearing and grubbing, and sidewalk work. During this time, sections of the sidewalks will be closed, and pedestrian detours will be in place.

• One I-95 southbound lane from just before and at the off-ramp to Gatlin Boulevard may be closed nightly, Sunday through Friday, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for sign installation. Traffic on the outside lane will be temporarily shifted to the left during the lane closure. FHP will be onsite to assist motorists.

• Gatlin Boulevard between east of SW Village Parkway and just east of the SR 9/I-95 on-ramp will have two eastbound and westbound lanes closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Wednesday, Jan. 31 for roadway paving operations.

• The SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m., until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Feb. 1, for milling and resurfacing work. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the SR 9/I-95 northbound off-ramp to Becker Road (Exit 114), SW Becker Road, and Port St. Lucie Boulevard to Gatlin Boulevard. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

• The SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp to eastbound and westbound Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m., until 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Feb. 1, for milling and resurfacing work. During this closure, motorists will be detoured via the SR 9/I-95 southbound off-ramp to Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120), Crosstown Parkway, and SW Village Parkway to Gatlin Boulevard. FHP will be on site to assist motorists. Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

• The westbound left turn lane from Gatlin Boulevard to the southbound I-95 on-ramp will be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Feb. 1, for paving operations. Motorists will be detoured via westbound Gatlin Boulevard, make a U-turn at the Gatlin Boulevard and SW Village Parkway intersection, to the southbound I-95 on-ramp.

• The eastbound left turn lane from Gatlin Boulevard to the northbound I-95 on-ramp may be closed to traffic overnight, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Thursday, Feb. 1, for paving operations. Motorists will be detoured via eastbound Gatlin Boulevard, make a U-turn at the Gatlin Boulevard and Brescia Street intersection, to the northbound I-95 on-ramp.

• The SR 9/ I-95 northbound on-ramp from Gatlin Boulevard may be closed to overnight traffic, 8 p.m., until 5 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 11 for ramp resurfacing. Motorists will be detoured via Gatlin Boulevard, Village Parkway, and Crosstown Parkway to the northbound I-95 on-ramp.

10. State Road A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: This project began May 1, 2023. The SR A1A North Causeway Over the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) Bridge Replacement project improvements consist of constructing a new high-level fixed bridge connected directly to SR 5/US 1 going over the Florida East Coast (FEC) Railroad, Old Dixie Highway, and the Intracoastal Waterway (ICWW) featuring: one 12-foot travel lane in each direction, navigational clearances of 85 feet vertical and 125 feet horizontal at the waterway channel, installing a barrier-protected 8-foot sidewalk on the south side of the bridge and a barrier-protected 12-foot shared use path on the north side of the bridge, installing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes within the shoulders on both sides of SR A1A, constructing a 12-foot shared-use path along Old Dixie Highway to provide connectivity to the East Coast Greenway, building an observation deck beneath the west side of the new bridge structure, constructing a new access road under the bridge to businesses east of the FEC Railroad, extending Juanita Avenue from SR 5/US 1 to Old Dixie Highway, and connecting SR 5/US 1 and Old Dixie Highway along Sunny Lane. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $111.5 million/ Late 2027.

Traffic Impact:

• US 1 between Taylor Creek Bridge and approximately US 1/ A1A intersection will have one northbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 through Friday, Feb. 2, to construct tie-in to Sunny Lane and northbound US 1.

• SR A1A between approximately 150 feet east of the North Causeway Island Park entrance to the west end of the North Causeway Bridge will have one westbound lane closed, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 8 through Friday, Feb. 2 for bridge deck spalls repairs and maintenance.

• US 1 between Naco Road and the US 1/ SR A1A intersection will have one southbound lane and he right turn lane onto Juanita Avenue closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 9, for installation of light pole foundations.

• US 1 between NE 3rd Street and approximately 300 feet north of the US 1/ SR A1A intersection will have one northbound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Mar. 16 for roadway work for the Sunny Lane tie into US 1.

• US 1 between 500 feet south of Juanita Avenue and 500 feet north of Juanita Avenue will have one northbound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 23, for roadway work on the northbound turn lane onto Juanita Avenue.

• Advanced Notice: Eastbound SR A1A between Harbourtown Drive and the entrance to the draw bridge on SR A1A will have one lane closed around-the-clock from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 16, for utility work.

• Northbound SR 605/Old Dixie Highway at SR A1A will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 a.m., Friday, Mar. 1, 2024, for roadway work and drainage work. Southbound SR 605/OId Dixie Highway will remain open. Eastbound and westbound SR A1A motorists heading north on SR 605/Old Dixie Highway will be detoured via SR 5/US 1 to Naco Road.

• Sunny Lane between N 3rd Street and Old Dixie Highway will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 p.m. Friday, Mar 15, 2024, for drainage installation and roadway work. Local traffic will be provided access during this time. Northbound and southbound Old Dixie Highway motorists to Sunny Lane will be detoured via SR A1A and US 1 to Sunny Lane.

• Beginning at 12 a.m., Monday, Jan. 22, 2024, northbound and southbound SR 605/ Old Dixie Highway at SR A1A will be closed around-the-clock through approximately 5 a.m., Friday, Mar. 15, 2024, for roadway construction operations.

Detour Information:

o Southbound SR 605/ Old Dixie Highway motorists will be detoured via Naco Road, US 1/ North Federal Highway and SR A1A.

o Northbound SR 605/ Old Dixie Highway motorists will be detoured via A1A, US 1/ North Federal Highway and Naco Road.

o Access to residences and businesses will be maintained.

o Once the roadway construction is completed, Old Dixie Highway will re-open one lane in each direction to both southbound and northbound traffic.

11. State Road 9/I-95 Resurfacing and Safety Improvements Project, from South of Gatlin Boulevard to South of St. Lucie West Boulevard

Description: The resurfacing and safety improvements project began on June 16, 2023. The project improvements consist of extending the SR-9/I-95 northbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from Gatlin Boulevard and the SR-9/I-95 southbound on-ramp auxiliary lane from St. Lucie West Boulevard, installing a Dynamic Message Sign along SR-9/I-95 northbound south of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide real time messages to motorists, installing LED roadway lighting on SR-9/I-95 between Gatlin Boulevard and Crosstown Parkway, upgrading interchange signage, resurfacing SR-9/I-95 and correcting cross-slopes, and installing a Dynamic Curve Warning System north of the Gatlin Boulevard interchange to provide a warning to motorists of excessive speed and wet pavement conditions. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $9.9 million/ Summer 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• I-95 between Becker Road (Exit 114) and St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) will have one lane in either direction intermittently closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, through Sunday, through April 2024, for roadway construction and bridge work.

• I-95 between Becker Road (Exit 114) and St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) will have two lanes in either direction intermittently closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through April 2024, for roadway construction and bridge work.

• I-95 shoulder between Becker Road (Exit 114) and St. Lucie West Boulevard (Exit 121) will be intermittently closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, through April 2024 for foundation installation, pole construction, sign installation, lighting, and ITS Work.

• Advanced Notice: The I-95 northbound on-ramp from Gatlin Boulevard (Exit 118) will be closed nightly, as needed, 8 p.m. until 5 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, beginning Sunday, February 4, 2024, through Friday, February 16, 2024, for shoulder widening, reconstruction, and resurfacing. Motorists will be detoured via Gatlin Boulevard, Village Parkway and Crosstown Parkway to the I-95 northbound on-ramp. Sunday, Feb.18 through Friday, Feb. 23 will be used as contingency dates as needed.

• Advanced Notice: The I-95 northbound on-ramp from Crosstown Parkway (Exit 120) will be closed nightly, as needed, from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday through Friday, beginning Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, through Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, for milling and resurfacing the roadway. Motorists will be detoured via Crosstown Parkway, SW Visconti Way, Commerce Center Drive, and Reserve Boulevard/ Sait Lucie West Boulevard to the I-95 northbound on-ramp. Sunday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 23 will be used as contingency dates as needed.

• Advanced Notice: I-95 northbound from SW Becker Road (Exit 114) to Gatlin Boulevard (Exit 118) will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024, for overhead structure installation. Motorists traveling northbound will be detoured via Becker Road (Exit 114), SW Village Parkway, and SW Gatlin Boulevard east to the I-95 northbound on-ramp. Becker Road motorists to northbound I-95 will be detoured via SW Becker Road, SW Village Parkway, and SW Gatlin Boulevard east to the I-95 northbound on-ramp from Gatlin Boulevard. Sunday, Feb. 18 will be used as a contingency date if needed.

12. Savannas Preserve State Park SUN Trail Improvements Project, from Walton Road to Kitterman Road

Description: The SUN Trail improvements project began July 26, 2023. Project improvements consist of constructing approximately 6.8 miles of accessible multi-use trail featuring a 10-foot-wide multi-use trail with boardwalk sections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $10.6 million/ Summer 2025.

Traffic Impact:

• All lanes are open.

13. State Road (SR) 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project from north of SR 70/Virgina Avenue to Sunny Lane

Description: This 3-mile project began on November 20, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing travel lanes with the exception of the Taylor Creek Bridge, upgrading deficient sidewalks and curb ramps, installing new pavement markings, upgrading signage, and upgrading pedestrian signals and pushbutton detectors at signalized intersections. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $6.1 Million/ Fall 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• US 1 between Virginia Avenue and Sunny Lane will have one lane in either direction closed Friday, Jan. 12 through Friday, Feb. 2, from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., for demo removal of sidewalks and curb on the outside northbound lane and outside southbound lane.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, City of Fellsmere)

14. State Road A1A and SR 5/US 1 Roadway Improvements Project

Description: This roadway improvements project began August 26, 2022. The SR A1A from south of Jasmine Lane to north of SR 60/Beachland Boulevard project improvements consist of repaving and restriping the existing asphalt pavement; widening the roadway to accommodate a 7-foot buffered bicycle lane; constructing a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side (northbound direction); upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings; upgrading existing curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards; adding two signalized pedestrian mid-block crossings at Iris Lane and Dahlia Lane; and, upgrading pedestrian signal and lighting at the intersection of SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard. SR A1A and SR 5/US 1 turn lanes project improvements consist of constructing a southbound right turn lane at the intersection of SR 5/US 1 and 8th Street; extending the southbound right turn lane at the intersections of SR A1A and the 17th Street Causeway and SR A1A and SR 60/Beachland Boulevard; and upgrading existing drainage. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $5.6 million/ Early 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 60/ Beachland Boulevard between Mockingbird Drive and SR A1A will have one lane in either direction closed,9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, for widening of road and deliveries. Traffic will be diverted to outside lane using flaggers.

• SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will have one southbound lane closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, for widening of road and deliveries. Traffic will be diverted to median or northbound lane using flaggers.

• SR A1A between Jasmine Lane and Banyan Road will have one lane in either direction closed, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 4, through Friday Feb. 23, for milling and resurfacing. Traffic will be diverted using flaggers.

15. State Road 656/17th Street East End of Bridge Rehabilitation and Improvements Project

Description: Construction began on August 28, 2023. The project improvements consist of replacement of the eastern 400 feet of the existing bridge; sealing the full length of the existing bridge deck surface; and upgrading signing and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $22.3 million/ Summer 2028.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 656/17th Street between Indian River Boulevard and Indian Bay Drive may have one eastbound and westbound lane closed nightly 9 p.m. to 7 a.m., Monday, Jan. 15 through Sunday, Feb. 4, as needed for routine maintenance. Flagging operations would be utilized to maintain eastbound and westbound traffic. For minor work, traffic pacing will be used.

• SR 656/17th Street between 4th Avenue and Indian River Boulevard will have one eastbound lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, through 12 a.m., Monday, Apr. 14, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

• SR 656/17th Street between E Camino Del Rio and Indian Bay Drive will have one westbound lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, through 12 a.m., Monday, Apr. 14, 2025, for roadway work.

• Indian River Boulevard to eastbound SR 656/17th Street may have one southbound outside turn lane closed around-the-clock beginning at 9 p.m., Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, through 12 a.m. Monday, Apr. 28, 2025, for bridge construction activities.

16. CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C (Bridge No. 884024) Bridge Replacement Project

Description: Construction began June 5, 2023. Project improvements consist of replacing the existing two-lane bridge (No. 884024) over Lateral Canal C, dredging Lateral Canal C to accommodate new bridge construction, installing guardrail to shield the canal hazards, and upgrading signing and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $6.9 million/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• Eastbound and westbound CR 612/8th Street over Lateral Canal C Bridge No. 884024 from west of 74th Avenue to east of Lateral Canal C is closed around-the-clock through spring 2024, for bridge replacement work.

Detour Information:

o CR 612/8th Street eastbound motorists will be detoured via 82nd Avenue, 16th Street and 66th Avenue to CR 612/8th Street.

o CR 612/8th Street westbound motorists will be detoured via 66th Avenue, 16th Street and 82nd Avenue to CR 612/8th Street.

o 74th Avenue northbound motorists will be detoured via 4th Street, 66th Avenue and 16th Street to 74th Avenue.

o 74th Avenue southbound motorists will be detoured via 16th Street, 66th Avenue and 4th Street to 74th Avenue.

17. State Road (SR) 9/I-95 at County Road (CR) 606/Oslo Road New Interchange and CR 606/Oslo Road Widening Project

Description: The project began on August 14, 2023. In partnership with Indian River County, FDOT is pleased to announce the construction of the new interchange at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road and CR 606/Oslo Road improvements. Additionally, CR 606/Oslo Road will have capacity improvements to four lanes from west of SR 9/I-95 to 58th Avenue per Indian River County Resolution Nos. 2017-022 and 2017-023. Project improvements consist of constructing a new interchange with partial cloverleaf ramps at SR 9/I-95 and CR 606/Oslo Road, widening CR 606/Oslo Road from two-lane to a four-lane divided roadway from west of SR 9/I-95 to SW 58th Avenue, installing interchange ramp lighting, replacing the existing CR 606/Oslo Road bridge over SR 9/I-95, installing a new signalized intersection at CR 606/Oslo Road and 66th Avenue SW, installing intersection lighting at 74th Avenue, 66th Avenue and 58th Avenue, realigning 82nd Avenue at CR 606/Oslo Road, eliminating the 86th Avenue connection to CR 606/Oslo Road, constructing 13th Street SW to connect 86th Avenue SW and 90th Avenue, extending the south limit the existing noise wall on SR 9/I-95, replacing Indian River County sanitary, water and raw water mains, upgrading signing, signalization, intersection lighting, bicycle lanes, and sidewalks, installing a closed drainage system and constructing three drainage ponds. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $95.78 million/ Summer 2027.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 9/ I-95 may have one lane in either direction closed nightly, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 14 through Wednesday, Jan. 31, for bridge work.

• I-95 northbound and southbound between Indrio Road and SR 60 will undergo a pacing operation for FPL aerial wire relocation across all lanes of I-95 at Oslo Road, 9 p.m. until 6 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 28. During this operation, Florida Highway Patrol will restrict traffic speeds between Indrio Road and SR 60 to 20 mph to allow for the aerial wire relocation work to occur safely; motorists can expect minor delays during this activity. Monday, Jan. 29 through Thursday, Feb. 15 will be used as contingency nights if needed.

18. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from North of 6th Avenue to 12th Street

Description: This 0.721-mile project began on August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, installing new sidewalks in areas where they are currently missing, installing bike lanes throughout the project limits, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading lighting at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street to improve pedestrian lighting at the crosswalks, upgrading pedestrian signalization at the intersections of 8th Street and 12th Street, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $2.84 million/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 5/ US 1 between 6th Street and 12th Street may have two lanes in either direction closed nightly, 7 p.m. until 7 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 28 through Friday, Feb. 2 for utility and drainage work.

• SR 5/ US 1 between 6th Street and 12th Street may have two lanes closed, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2 for utility, lighting and signal work.

19. SR 5/US 1 Resurfacing Project, from Harrison Street to South of Davis Street

Description: This 1.472-mile project began on August 17, 2023. The project improvements consist of milling and resurfacing the existing roadway, replacing sidewalk and providing sidewalk connectivity and continuity, removing abandoned driveways, upgrading pedestrian curb ramps to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, upgrading pedestrian signalization and lighting at signalized intersections, and upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings. For more information, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Samantha Kayser at 772-579-5479.

Cost/Completion: $3.9 million/ Spring 2024.

Traffic Impact:

• SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may have one northbound lane closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through February 2024 for roadway work.

• SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may have one northbound lane intermittently closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to remove the sidewalk and curb, reinstall sidewalk and curb, and grading for sod.

• SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may have one southbound lane closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday, through February 2024 for roadway work.

• SR 5/US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may have one southbound lane intermittently closed from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, to remove the sidewalk and curb, reinstall sidewalk and curb and grading for sod.

• SR 5/ US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may have one northbound lane closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through February 2024, for milling and paving.

• SR 5/ US 1 between Harrison Street and Davis Street may have one southbound lane closed nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday through Thursday, through February 2024, for milling and paving.

MAINTENANCE, UTILITY, PERMIT & ADDITIONAL AGENCY PROJECTS

MARTIN COUNTY

(Hobe Sound, Palm City, City of Stuart, Stuart, Jensen Beach, Jupiter Island, Port Salerno, Port Mayaca, Rio, Indiantown, Tequesta, Town of Sewall’s Point)

HOBE SOUND:

Southbound South Dixie Highway between SE Saturn Street to SE Bridge Road, in Hobe Sound, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 2 through Sunday, Feb. 4, the road will be closed for the Festival of the Arts event. Detours will be in place for motorists and pedestrians. For more information, please contact Melissa Pulver at 772-288-5462.

INDIANTOWN:

Eastbound and westbound SW Kanner Highway between Dupis Family Campground and SW Indiantown Avenue, in Indiantown, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 lane will be intermittently closed in either direction, for FP&L fiber development. For more information, please contact installation and/or replacement for FP&L poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

JENSEN BEACH:

Eastbound NE Jensen Beach Boulevard from NE Pineapple Avenue to NE Indian River Drive and NE Maple Avenue from NE West End Way, in Jensen Beach, will have road closures around-the-clock through 9 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 28, for the annual Jensen Beach Fine Art and Craft Show. Detours will be in place for motorists and pedestrians. For more information, please contact Carol Morales at 772-221-1430.

Southbound NE Maple Avenue between NE Jensen Beach Boulevard and NE West End Boulevard, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30 through Wednesday, Jan. 31, 1 of 2 lanes will be closed for underground utility work. For more information, please contact Carol Morales at 772-221-1430.

PALM CITY:

Northbound Federal Highway at 8755 Southeast Federal Highway, in Palm City, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Feb. 9, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed as needed, for directional boring, conduit and hand holes installation. For more information, please contact Israel Lopez at 786-380-2377.

Northbound Federal Highway at 2050 Southeast Federal Highway, in Palm City, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 3 through Friday, Feb. 9, 1 of 2 lanes closed as needed, for directional boring, conduit and hand holes installation. For more information, please contact Israel Lopez at 786-380-2377.

Southbound Southeast Federal Highway at 3790 Southeast Federal Highway, in Palm City, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Friday, Feb. 16, 1 of 2 lanes closed for pole installations and maintenance facilities. For more information, please contact Israel Lopez at 786-380-2377.

STUART:

Westbound SW Busch Street between SW Busch Street to SW Jason Court, in Stuart, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30 to Thursday, Feb. 1, 1 of 2 lanes will be closed for underground utility work. Detours for pedestrians and motorists will be in place. For more information, please contact Carol Higgins at 772-288-5462.

Southbound SE Dixie Highway between SE Dixie Highway and SE Aviation Way, in Stuart, beginning at 4 p.m., Friday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 19, 1 of two lanes will be closed for the Martin County Fair. Detours for pedestrians and motorists will be in place. For more information, please contact Carlos Morales at 772-221-1430.

ST. LUCIE COUNTY

(City of Port St. Lucie, Jensen Beach, Port St. Lucie, White City, City of Fort Pierce, Fort Pierce, Okeechobee, St. Lucie West, Tradition)

FORT PIERCE:

Southbound Kings Highway from approximately 1000 ft from the intersection of Orange Avenue and Kings Highway South, in Fort Pierce, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 27 through Friday, Feb. 14, 1 of 3 lanes will be closed around-the-clock to create a turning lane into the project limits. Traffic will be maintained by FDOT approved barricades. For more information, please contact Brian Pierce at 561-999-4732.

Northbound Kings Highway between Orange Avenue and Picos Road, in Fort Pierce, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2 and Monday, Feb. 5 through Friday, Feb. 9, 1 of 2 lanes will be closed, for turn lane addition work. For more information, please contact Shawn Hill at 678-444-8890

Northbound US 1 between Orange Avenue and Avenue A, in Fort Pierce, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31 through Thursday, Feb. 1, 1 of 2 lanes will be closed for the replacement of two damaged streetlight bases in front of City Hall. For more information, please contact Kevin Brickman at 772-579-6329.

Northbound and southbound Turnpike Feeder Road between Indrio Road and US 1, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 lane will be closed in either direction with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084

Northbound US 1 between Harbor Branch Way and SE 21st Street, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound North Causeway between Fort Marine and US 1, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound North Causeway between Fort Marine and US 1, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between Lilac Terrace and Sunny Lane, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between Lilac Terrace and Sunny Lane, in Fort Pierce, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts at times, for FP&L utility installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 70 from just east of the bridge, west of Midway Road, to just west of the bridge, east of Peacock Road, in Fort Pierce, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, up to 2 lanes will be closed, for pressure washing and painting existing bridge. For more information, please contact Eric McFadden at 727-644-7416.

PORT ST. LUCIE:

Northbound US 1 between Walton Road and SE Huffman Road, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound Crosstown Parkway at US 1, in Port Saint Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed, for FP&L utility installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound US 1 between Savanna Club Boulevard and Westmoreland Boulevard, in Port St. Lucie, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, up to 2 of 6 lanes intermittently closed, for median excavation and irrigation installation for landscaping work. For more information, please contact Lisandro Iglesias at 786-519-5807.

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY

(City of Vero Beach, Vero Beach, Indian River Shores, City of Sebastian, Sebastian, Wabasso, Wabasso Beach, Orchid Island, City of Fellsmere)

INDIAN RIVER SHORES:

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Turtle Beach Road and Palm Island Lane, in Indian River Shores, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Old Winter Beach Road and Turtle Beach Road, in Indian River Shores, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be closed with possible lane shifts or flagging operation at times, for FP&L utility pole installation and wiring operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between Bridge Boulevard and 8980 US 1, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes will be closed for utility work. For more information, please contact Chris Rollins at 561-891-5727.

VERO BEACH:

Southbound US 1 between Conn Way and Beachland Boulevard, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday, Wednesday, Jan. 24 through Friday, Feb. 23, 1 of 1 lane will be closed as needed, for directional boring and splice box installations. For more information, please contact Samantha Barber at 305-248-9911.

Northbound and southbound US 1 from just north of 26th Street to just south of 26th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 31, traffic for signal activation. Law enforcement officers will direct motorists. For more information, please contact Trent Martin at 816-344-9224.

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084

Northbound and southbound SR A1A between Beachcomber Lane and Bahia Mar Road, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084

Eastbound and westbound E Causeway Boulevard between Indian Bay Drive and Club Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound E Causeway Boulevard between Indian Bay Drive and Club Drive, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts and or flagging operations, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between Blue Cypress Road and 102nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 32nd Avenue and 22nd Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. Officers will be present to assist with the safe transition into one lane. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 50th Avenue and 54th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 50th Avenue and 54th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 2 of 3 lanes closed, for installation and/or replacement of FPL poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound 17th Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Westbound 17th Street between 6th Avenue and 10th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 2 of 3 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between 16th Place and 18th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Northbound US 1 between 16th Place and 18th Street, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 1 of 2 lanes may be intermittently closed with possible lane shifts, for FP&L pole installation operations. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 43rd Avenue and 58th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Sunday, Feb. 4, 1 of 3 lanes closed for installation and/or replacement for FP&L poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

Eastbound and westbound SR 60 between 43rd Avenue and 58th Avenue, in Vero Beach, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 29 through Friday, Feb. 2, 2 of 3 lanes closed for installation and/or replacement for FP&L poles. For more information, please contact Rafael Ureña at 772-882-5084.

For around-the-clock, real-time, I-95 traffic information, visit: www.fl511.com.

For updated lane closure information, please refer to: www.d4fdot.com.

Learn more about the Florida Department of Transportation at: www.fdot.gov.

