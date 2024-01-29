Indrio Scrub Preserve Closes Tomorrow, Tuesday January 30 for Prescribed Burn

St. Lucie County - Monday January 29, 2024: Weather permitting, St. Lucie County’s Environmental Resources Department is scheduled to close the Indrio Scrub Preserve tomorrow, Tuesday January 30, for one day. The closure is necessary for a prescribed burn, weather permitting.

The Indrio Scrub Preserve is located in northern St. Lucie County between U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway,

Located at 5187 Old Dixie Highway, St. Lucie County’s Environmental Resources staff will be burning roughly two acres to remove the build up of dead vegetation that can fuel wildfires. Prescribed fire improves habitat and decreases the risk of wildfires within the preserve by mimicking natural fire cycles needed in Florida to restore healthy forests and ecosystems. Lands where prescribed fires are administered experience an increase in native wildflowers, birds and other wildlife.

The Indrio Scrub Preserve is a 13-acre site owned and managed by St. Lucie County, featuring a half-mile trail through the sandy scrub. This preserve was purchased through a voter-approved bond referendum roughly 25 years ago. St. Lucie County’s Environmental Resources Department manages more than 11,700 acres that are open to the public for passive recreation.

For more information about St. Lucie County's preserves, please contact Environmental Resources Department at 772-462-2526 or visit www.stluciepreserves.com.