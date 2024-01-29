IRSC Industrial Systems Maintenance Course Prepares Workers for a Wide Range of Careers

Fort Pierce - Monday January 29, 2024: Students who complete the 22-week Industrial Systems Maintenance course at Indian River State College’s Advanced Manufacturing Hub will emerge well-prepared for a variety of lucrative careers in automated high-tech production, manufacturing and distribution. The next installment of this course begins on February 5 and runs through July 11.

Students will be introduced to the fundamentals of logic systems, programmable logic controllers and safety standards while learning critical aspects of electrical, mechanical, hydraulic and pneumatic components integrated into larger automated systems.

Topics include maintenance operations, electronics theory and circuits, the basics of mechanical and electrical components, motors and drives, and more.

Upon completion, students will be prepared to take numerous industry exams, including:



OSHA 10, General Industry

ETA, Certified Electronics Technician

PMMI, Fluid Power

SACA, C-101, Certified Industry 4.0 Associate I - Basic Operations

SACA, C-201, Electrical Systems 1

SACA, C-209, Pneumatic Systems 1

SACA, C-255, Hydraulic Systems 1

SACA, C-256, Hydraulic Maintenance

PMMI, Industrial Electricity 1

This course is an entry point to careers such as:



Industrial maintenance technician

Electro-mechanical systems technician

Automation technician

Mechatronics technician

Maintenance mechanic

Industrial mechanic

Graduates will be able to work across a spectrum of industries to maintain, troubleshoot, and fix industrial automated systems and their applications. These include automated distribution and supply chain, food processing, information technology and data centers, automotive, aircraft and boat manufacturing, healthcare and biotechnology, pharmaceutical manufacturing, agriculture, aerospace, and defense.

The course location is the Eastman Advanced Workforce Development Complex at IRSC’s Massey Campus, 3209 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce. Class hours are Monday through Thursday from 5:00-9:30 p.m.

To register for the course, click here. Cost is $3,500. Tuition assistance may be available through Career Source Research Coast and the Open Door Grant Program at the Florida Department of Education.

To learn more about this program, contact Natalia Chekhovskaya, Executive Director, Advanced Manufacturing Hub, nchekhov@irsc.edu, or 772-462-7295.