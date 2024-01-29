NWS Melbourne: Cold Front Brings Cooler Mornings, Chilly Nights, This Week

East Central Florida - Monday January 29, 2024: A cold front began to pushing down into Florida Sunday, bringing gusty winds and much cooler temperatures.

Temperatures across East Central Florida dropped into the mid to upper 40s Sunday night. West to northwest winds t 10 to 15 mph produced wind chill early this morning of in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

While we'll have plenty of sunshine today, afternoon highs will only make it into the low 60s before dropping into the 40s tonight. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, up to 20 mph along the coast, with gusts 25 to 30 mph settle down in the afternoon and evening, but there will still be enough of a breeze overnight to bring wind chills into the upper 30s to low 40s.

A Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents continues at the beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone, if you're brave enough to enter the water on a chilly day like this.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect for the water off East Central Florida, boating conditions are hazardous. Boating conditions remain poor to hazardous as winds ease and seas slowly subside.

EXCESSIVE COLD IMPACT

Behind a strong cold front, temperatures will fall into the low to mid 40s across the interior and Volusia coast early this morning, with values in the mid to upper 40s elsewhere. Wind chill values toward sunrise will fall into the upper 30s across the interior, Volusia and possibly north Brevard coast.

Low 40-degree wind chills are expected across the remainder of the Space and Treasure coasts. The lowest forecast wind chills, upper 30s to low 40s, may be present for a few hours through sunrise.

Expect another cold night ahead, as temperatures again fall into the low to middle 40s across much of east central Florida.

Normally cooler locations across Lake and interior Volusia counties may realize upper 30s for an hour or two. Lows are forecast in the middle to upper 40s near and at the immediate Space and Treasure coasts. Winds will fall to around 5 mph or less west of I-95 and any wind chill values after midnight and toward sunrise Tuesday morning will average a couple or few degrees colder than forecast lows.

RIP CURRENT IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of life-threatening rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Poor to hazardous boating conditions will continue across the local waters today. However, as the pressure gradient relaxes into this afternoon and tonight, wind speeds of 15 to 25 knots will diminish. Seas building to 6 to 9 feet early this morning offshore and 4 to 6 feet near shore will slowly subside through the day and tonight. Small Craft Advisories are in place initially across all the local waters, though they will fall off near shore early this afternoon, then across offshore marine legs late tonight.

THROUGH the WEEKEND

A Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents is expected to continue at all central Florida Atlantic beaches again on Tuesday.

Overnight lows in low to mid 40s will continue into mid-week across portions of east central Florida, especially over the interior. Expect breezy and gusty westerly winds again on Wednesday surrounding the next weak frontal passage.

Boating conditions will deteriorate again on Wednesday into at least early Thursday as winds increase and seas build behind the latest front.