PSLPD Partners with Hyundai and Kia to Provide Free Steering Wheel Locks in Response to High Theft Rate of These Brands

Port St. Lucie - Monday January 29: The Port St. Lucie Police Department, in partnership with Hyundai and Kia, is offering free steering wheel locks for certain model years of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

These particular vehicles have become common targets for thieves after viral social media videos sparked a trend in vehicle thefts.

Base models of some Hyundai and Kia vehicles lack an engine immobilizer. This common anti-theft device prevents a vehicle from starting unless the correct transponder is built into the smart key.

In response to the increased incidents of vehicle thefts, Hyundai and Kia are providing steering wheel locks for the years and models of vehicles listed below:

Scheduling an Appointment

If your vehicle falls within the list above, you can obtain a free steering wheel lock from the Port St. Lucie Police Department located at 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd, Building C, Port St. Lucie, FL, 34984. To qualify, you must be a resident of Port St. Lucie, present a valid identification such as a Florida driver license or ID card, and provide proof of vehicle ownership, such as a Florida vehicle registration or title. These locks will only be available by scheduling an appointment with Port St. Lucie Police Department Crime Prevention Unit Specialist Aubree Ward at Award@cityofpsl.com.

Once registered for an appointment, you will need to bring your vehicle to the Port St. Lucie Police Department where we will verify the information is correct. The Port St. Lucie Police Department will not mail the steering wheel locks and quantity is limited to one per person.

For more information, please contact Aubree Ward at (772) 871-5027.

Hyundai



2011-2022 Accent

2011-2022 Elantra

2013-2017 Elantra GT

2013-2014 Elantra Coupe

2011-2012 Elantra Touring

2011-2014 Genesis Coupe

2018-2022 Kona

2020-2021 Palisade

2011-2012, 2019-2022 Santa Fe

2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL

2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport

2011-2019 Sonata

2011-2022 Tucson

2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster

2020-2021 Venue

2011-2012 Veracruz

Kia

