PSLPD Partners with Hyundai and Kia to Provide Free Steering Wheel Locks in Response to High Theft Rate of These Brands
Port St. Lucie - Monday January 29: The Port St. Lucie Police Department, in partnership with Hyundai and Kia, is offering free steering wheel locks for certain model years of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.
These particular vehicles have become common targets for thieves after viral social media videos sparked a trend in vehicle thefts.
Base models of some Hyundai and Kia vehicles lack an engine immobilizer. This common anti-theft device prevents a vehicle from starting unless the correct transponder is built into the smart key.
In response to the increased incidents of vehicle thefts, Hyundai and Kia are providing steering wheel locks for the years and models of vehicles listed below:
Scheduling an Appointment
If your vehicle falls within the list above, you can obtain a free steering wheel lock from the Port St. Lucie Police Department located at 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd, Building C, Port St. Lucie, FL, 34984. To qualify, you must be a resident of Port St. Lucie, present a valid identification such as a Florida driver license or ID card, and provide proof of vehicle ownership, such as a Florida vehicle registration or title. These locks will only be available by scheduling an appointment with Port St. Lucie Police Department Crime Prevention Unit Specialist Aubree Ward at Award@cityofpsl.com.
Once registered for an appointment, you will need to bring your vehicle to the Port St. Lucie Police Department where we will verify the information is correct. The Port St. Lucie Police Department will not mail the steering wheel locks and quantity is limited to one per person.
For more information, please contact Aubree Ward at (772) 871-5027.
Hyundai
- 2011-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2017 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Elantra Coupe
- 2011-2012 Elantra Touring
- 2011-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2011-2012, 2019-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018, 2019 Santa Fe; Santa Fe XL
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017, 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
- 2011-2012 Veracruz
Kia
- 2011-2021 Forte
- 2021-2022 K5
- 2011-2020 Optima
- 2011-2021 Rio
- 2011-2021 Sedona
- 2021-2022 Seltos
- 2010-2022 Soul
- 2011-2022 Sorento
- 2011-2022 Sportage