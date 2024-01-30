Martin County School District - Registration Opens February 7

Stuart - Tuesday January 30, 2024: Martin County School District is ready to welcome future students and provide families with all of the information needed to prepare for the upcoming 2024-2025 school year.

Parents/caregivers of children who will be four (4) or five (5) years old on or before September 1, are invited to enroll their child in their respective program on February 7.



Children aged four (4) = VPK (Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten).



Children aged five (5) = Kindergarten. Families enrolling their child in Kindergarten are encouraged to attend their zoned elementary school's Kindergarten Blast Off event.

Students from all grade levels coming to the MCSD from other districts or schools are also encouraged to enroll beginning February 7.

School Choice applications for the 2024-2025 school year will open on March 1. Residents of surrounding counties may also apply to attend MCSD at this time via the statutorily-prescribed Controlled Open Enrollment process. Families electing to participate in the Choice/Controlled Open Enrollment process are responsible for providing transportation for their child(ren).

The following schools will accept applications from in-county and out-of-county families during March:

· Citrus Grove Elementary School

· Crystal Lake Elementary School

· Felix A. Williams Elementary School

· Hobe Sound Elementary School

· Jensen Beach Elementary School

· Palm City Elementary School

· SeaWind Elementary School

· Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School

· Hidden Oaks Middle School

· Indiantown Middle School

· Murray Middle School

· Stuart Middle School

Families are encouraged to view our attendance boundary maps to determine which school their child will be zoned to attend based on their address.

Families are encouraged to begin the enrollment process online by pre-registering for their FOCUS Parent Portal account and to reach out to their child's future school with any questions.