Fort Pierce Police K-9 Team Apprehends 5-Time Felon Sought in a Domestic Violence Incident in Martin County

Fort Pierce - Wednesday January 31, 2024: Last night, about 8:30 p.m., Martin County authorities advised Fort Pierce Police (FPPD) that a man they wanted in connection with a violent domestic incident, was suspected to be somewhere in St. Lucie County.

The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Raymond Allan Smith of Vero Beach and he was believed to be armed and dangerous.

About an hour later, Fort Pierce Police Officer John Ashton spotted Smith in the stolen vehicle. He called for back-up, and then attempted to stop Smith at the intersection of North U.S. Highway 1 and Seaway Drive.

Smith initially stopped, but despite numerous demands to get out of the stolen vehicle, he remained inside and eventually drove away. He then was stopped a second time in a parking lot in the 700 block of North U.S. Highway 1.

This time he did get out, but "struggled with officers as they attempted to take him into custody," according to a news release from FPPD.

Officer Ashton then let loose his K-9 partner, Tucker, who managed to subdue Smith, a five time felon.

Smith was placed under arrest, taken to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital. After he was medically cleared, he was booked into the St. Lucie County jail and charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, and resisting an officer without violence. A handgun was recovered inside the stolen vehicle.