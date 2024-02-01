Florida Department of Health for St. Lucie County Issues Rabies Alert After Bat Incident at Fort Pierce Movie Theater

St. Lucie County - Thursday February 1, 2024: The Florida Department of Public Health for St. Lucie County (DOH-St. Lucie) has issued a rabies alert following a bat-related incident at the TouchStar Cinemas' Sabal Palms Luxury 6 movie theater in the Sabal Palms Plaza in Fort Pierce.

DOH-St. Lucie is urging anyone who came into contact with a bat at that theater to call them immediately so you can be checked for exposure to rabies and ensure that you quickly receive the appropriate medical treatment.

The theater is located in the Sabal Palms Plaza at 2539 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce.

Courtesy Gabriel Denis via Google TouchStar Cinemas' Sabal Palms Luxury 6 movie theater in the Sabal Palms Plaza in Fort Pierce.

"If you recently visited this location, especially if you came in contact with a bat while present in this establishment, contact DOH-St. Lucie," states the news release from DOH-St. Lucie.

Call DOH-St. Lucie at:



Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 772 – 462 – 3883

Weekends or after hours: 772 – 462 – 3800.

Rabies is a vaccine-preventable viral disease affecting the central nervous system. Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatal, according to a description of the disease on the Florida DOH website.

The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County (DOH-St. Lucie) monitors rabies among wild animals in the area. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies may be currently present in the wild animal population.

These Precautions Are Advised for You and Your Pets