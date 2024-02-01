Florida Department of Health for St. Lucie County Issues Rabies Alert After Bat Incident at Fort Pierce Movie Theater
St. Lucie County - Thursday February 1, 2024: The Florida Department of Public Health for St. Lucie County (DOH-St. Lucie) has issued a rabies alert following a bat-related incident at the TouchStar Cinemas' Sabal Palms Luxury 6 movie theater in the Sabal Palms Plaza in Fort Pierce.
DOH-St. Lucie is urging anyone who came into contact with a bat at that theater to call them immediately so you can be checked for exposure to rabies and ensure that you quickly receive the appropriate medical treatment.
The theater is located in the Sabal Palms Plaza at 2539 South U.S. Highway 1 in Fort Pierce.
"If you recently visited this location, especially if you came in contact with a bat while present in this establishment, contact DOH-St. Lucie," states the news release from DOH-St. Lucie.
Call DOH-St. Lucie at:
- Monday - Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.: 772 – 462 – 3883
- Weekends or after hours: 772 – 462 – 3800.
Rabies is a vaccine-preventable viral disease affecting the central nervous system. Once clinical symptoms appear, rabies is virtually 100% fatal, according to a description of the disease on the Florida DOH website.
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County (DOH-St. Lucie) monitors rabies among wild animals in the area. All residents and visitors should be aware that rabies may be currently present in the wild animal population.
These Precautions Are Advised for You and Your Pets
- Keep your pets under direct supervision and on a leash so they do not come in contact with wild or stray animals. If an animal bites your pet, seek veterinary assistance for the animal immediately and contact City of Fort Pierce Animal Control Division.
- Avoid contact with wild or stray animals. Do not handle, feed, or unintentionally attract them with open garbage cans or litter.
- Call your local animal control agency to remove any stray animals from your neighborhood. ContactCity of Fort Pierce Animal Control Division at 772-467-3720, Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. To request an animal control officer before or after
- Immunize your pets based on your veterinarian’s recommended schedule.
- Prevent bats from entering living quarters or occupied spaces in homes, schools, and other similar areas where they might come in contact with people and pets.
- For more information on rabies, please visit FloridaHealth.gov.