NWS MELBOURNE: High Risk of "Numerous, Life Threatening" Rip Currents at all Atlantic Beaches Through Late Tonight

East Central Florida - Thursday February 1, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne advises that there is a High Risk of "numerous, life threatening" rip currents at all Atlantic beaches along the Treasure Coast and East Central Florida today, Thursday February 1, through late tonight.

Rough surf will also be a concern. Entering the water is highly discouraged. A Moderate to High risk of rip currents will continue into this weekend.

HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT

WHAT: Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected.



Dangerous rip currents and rough surf expected. WHERE: Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, and Coastal Brevard Counties.



Coastal Volusia, Coastal Indian River, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Martin, and Coastal Brevard Counties. WHEN: Through late tonight.



Through late tonight. IMPACTS: Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers.

Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.

If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

NWS

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

Seas up to 7 to 9 feet will linger in the Gulf Stream today. Small Craft Advisories for the offshore waters, as well as the nearshore Treasure Coast waters will continue into this evening.

THROUGH the WEEKEND

Lightning storms, some of which could become strong, will be possible Sunday and again on Monday, as a more active weather pattern develops.

Periods of poor to hazardous boating conditions will continue into mid-week next week.