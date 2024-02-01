Port St. Lucie Again Receives National and International Recognition as a Tree City

Port St. Lucie - Thursday February 1, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie has once again been recognized nationally and internationally for its efforts to develop and maintain a robust urban forest landscape.

This marks the 19th consecutive year Port St. Lucie has earned the Tree City USA Award and the 18th year in a row receiving the Tree City USA Growth Award, which recognizes cities nationwide for effective urban forest management and high achievement in municipal tree programs. It is also the second consecutive year Port St. Lucie received international designation as one of only 170 Tree Cities of the World.

Tree City USA is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, USDA Forest Service and National Association of State Foresters, which recognizes cities committed to ensuring that urban forests and trees are properly maintained, sustainably managed and celebrated. Tree Cities of the World is a collaboration between the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and the Arbor Day Foundation.

“We are demonstrating that Port St. Lucie is dedicated to ensuring our community benefits from upholding a high quality of care, cleaner air, education and overall better quality of life,” said Shereese Snagg, Keep Port St. Lucie Project Coordinator. “We are proud to once again be recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation for the efforts and dedication by the team in our Public Works Department to implement the City’s vision.”

To receive the designation, the City met five core standards including:



Establishing responsibility for the care of trees

Setting rules for managing trees

Having an updated inventory of local trees resources

Allocating resources for tree management

Celebrating achievements for trees

The City has planted more than 75,000 trees as part of the Port St. Lucie Tree Challenge and approximately 14,000 trees have been distributed since 2004 through the Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful Tree Giveaway program.

Port St. Lucie’s commitment to a vibrant treescape received a boost in 2023 when the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service awarded the City $1 million to enhance PSL’s urban forestry efforts.

The City of Port St. Lucie will use those funds to expand and enhance its urban forestry program over the next four years by planting trees along transportation corridors, at key development sites and on private property to increase urban canopy cover. Locations will be determined by criteria set forth in the grant. The project will help Port St. Lucie reduce carbon emissions, increase resilience, cool temperatures, improve pedestrian opportunities, enhance public safety, and create other significant benefits from trees.