SFWMD: Prescribed Burn Scheduled for Today in Okeechobee County

Okeechobee County - Thursday February 1, 2024: The South Florida Water Management District plans to conduct a 400-acre prescribed burn in Okeechobee County today, Thursday, February 1.

The burn unit is in the Yates Marsh Management Unit of the Kissimmee River Public Use Area and the burn area is located south of Lofton Road and Highway 98 and near S-65D.

Smoke may be visible in the area of the burn as shown in the map.

The South Florida Water Management District routinely conducts prescribed burns to maintain the health and ecological function of natural areas and to help manage certain invasive vegetation for the benefit of native plants and wildlife.

Prescribed burns are important to protect conservation lands from uncontrolled wildfires while supporting the health of South Florida's ecosystems.

All prescribed burns are subject to being postponed or canceled.

Learn more about District burns and other land management strategies.