St. Lucie County Hosting 2 ARTS Public Workshops on Tuesday February 13

St. Lucie County - Thursday February 1, 2024: St. Lucie County is hosting two, open-house, Area Regional Transit (ART) public workshops on Tuesday February 13 to review public transportation needs and priorities.

The first will take place Tuesday morning in Port St. Lucie from 10 a.m. to noon at the Paula Lewis Branch Library at 2950 SW Rosser Boulevard. The second happens on the same day from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center in Fort Pierce, located at 2000 Virginia Avenue.

These workshops are designed to give the public an opportunity to review transit needs and priorities, as well as provide input to update St. Lucie County’s 10-Year Transit Development Plan (TDP). The TDP functions as the strategic guide for improving public transportation in the community.

Residents are encouraged to stop by one of these workshops to discuss public transit service improvements in St. Lucie County.

Administered by St. Lucie County’s Transit Department under the Board of County Commissioners, ART is a fare-free, award-winning public transit system serving the cities of Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie, St. Lucie Village, and the unincorporated areas of St. Lucie County.

To learn more, please visit www.slcart.org or call 772-462-1778.