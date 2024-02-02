Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Killed in I-95 Crash in St. Lucie County; a Stretch of the North and South Bound Lanes of I-95 in Port St. Lucie Shutdown

St. Lucie County - Friday February 2, 2024: Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper Zachary Fink was killed in a crash on I-95 in St. Lucie County this morning.

Port St. Lucie police said a FHP cruiser was involved in a crash with a tractor trailer on I-95, south of Crosstown Parkway.

The crash has shut down a segment of both the north and southbound lanes of I-95.

I-95 Southbound: Closed southbound from the SW St. Lucie West Boulevard exit to the SW Gatlin Boulevard exit.

I-95 Northbound: Closed northbound from the SW Gatlin Boulevard exit to the SW St. Lucie West Boulevard exit.

FHP is holding a news conference this morning at 9 a.m. at the Christ Fellowship Church in Port St. Lucie to discuss the line of duty death of Trooper Fink.

