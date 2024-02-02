Fort Pierce Police Seek Public's Help Finding Escaped Prisoner Justice Reynolds

Fort Pierce - Friday February 2, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating an escaped prisoner.

About 9:15 a.m. last night, 19-year-old Justice J. Reynolds reportedly "walked away" from HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, according to a news release from FPPD.

Police say he headed west, on foot, in the area of the 1700 block of South 23rd Street.

Reynolds is described as a white male standing 5-foot-8-inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes and tattoos on his chest and both arms.

He was last seen wearing black shorts and no shirt. Anyone with information about Reynolds or his whereabouts should avoid contact with him and call 911 immediately.