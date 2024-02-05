City of Fort Pierce Announces Three New Housing Assistance Programs

Fort Pierce - Monday February 5, 2024: The Grants Administration Division of the City of Fort Pierce has announced the launch of three housing assistance programs aimed at maintaining a stable supply of affordable housing, and helping city residents qualify to become homeowners.

These programs are being funded by a combination of federal and state grants, They are designed to address the diverse housing needs within the Fort Pierce community.



Home Purchase Assistance Program - The Home Purchase Assistance Program will start accepting applications on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 8:00 AM. This program, funded in part by federal award number SLFRP5533 granted to the City of Fort Pierce by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, aims to help income-eligible individuals and families purchase homes within Fort Pierce city limits. With allocations of $515,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $205,000 from the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP), the program seeks to provide financial assistance. Applications will be processed on a first-submitted, first-qualified, first-served basis until all funds are exhausted. Interested applicants can find more information and required documents on the City of Fort Pierce website.



Also, on Monday, February 12, 2024, at 8:00 AM, the Residential Rehabilitation Program will open for applications. This program is supported by $800,000 from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $350,000 from the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP). Designed to aid income-eligible households in Fort Pierce, the program provides funds for rehabilitating existing residences. Like the Home Purchase Assistance Program, applications will be processed on a first-submitted, first-qualified, first-served basis until all funds are allocated. Rapid Rehousing Program - In addition, the Rapid Rehousing Program, focused on rental assistance, will accept applications starting Monday, February 12, 2024, at 8:00 AM, closing on March 12, 2024. This initiative, funded by $200,000 from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and $50,000 from the State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP), is exclusively available to Fort Pierce residents referred for assistance by social service agencies. The program aims to provide swift support to individuals and families facing housing instability.

Orientation Requirement - Applicants for the Rehabilitation Program and Home Purchase Assistance Program are required to attend a Mandatory Orientation session before submitting their applications.

Failure to provide proof of orientation attendance will result in an application non-review.

Interested parties can register for the orientation sessions via the City of Fort Pierce website.

For more information on eligibility criteria and application procedures, please visit the city’s website at Open Grant Opportunities | Fort Pierce, FL - Official Website (cityoffortpierce.com) or contact the Grants Administration Division at 772-467-3161 or GrantsAdministration@cityoffortpierce.com.