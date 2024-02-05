FEMA Approves Additional $51.4M for Hurricane Ian Debris Removal in Lee County

Florida - Monday February 5, 2024: FEMA has approved an additional $51,415,078 in grant funding to reimburse Lee County for debris removal expenses after Hurricane Ian.

The storm left extensive debris, resulting in a threat to public health and safety. Approximately 2,040,625 cubic yards of vegetative debris, 1,252,193 cubic yards of hurricane-generated debris, and 217 tons of hazardous materials were removed from roads and public property. Previously, FEMA had awarded $16,853,000 for these costs.

FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants to state, local, territorial and tribal governments, and certain private nonprofit organizations, including houses of worship, so communities can quickly respond to and recover from major disasters or emergencies.

Applicants work with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects to the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) after final approval. Once a project is obligated, FDEM works closely with applicants to complete the grant process and begin making payments. FDEM has procedures in place designed to ensure grant funding is provided to local communities as quickly as possible.

For the latest information on Florida’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit floridadisaster.org/info and fema.gov/disaster/4673.