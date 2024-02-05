Fort Pierce Celebrates Black History Month

National Forum for Black Public Administration, Treasure Coast Chapter

City of Fort Pierce

St. Lucie County - Monday February 5, 2024: February is Black History Month and it is being celebrated with a number of events taking place in Fort Pierce. The City’s rich African American history goes back decades. From the famed Florida Highwaymen, to renowned author Zora Neale Hurston, there is much to celebrate and learn.

Black History Month Art Expo - Feb. 7 - Feb. 29

The St. Lucie County Parks, Recreation Department in hosting a Black History Month Art Expo at the Fenn Center that begins this Wednesday, February 7. It runs through Thursday February 29. Local artists from the St. Lucie Culture Alliance and Niang African Art will be featured. The Art Expo will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The event is free and open to the public.

Inaugural Black History Month Gala

This coming Saturday, February 12, the Treasure coast Chapter of the National Forum for Black Public Administrators hosts the inaugural Black History Month GALA celebrating Black excellence. It is also scheduled to take place at the Fenn Center Tickets can be purchased at: www.nfbpatreasurecoastflorida.org/bhmgala.

Highwaymen Heritage Trail Festival

The City of Fort Pierce is holding the annual Highwaymen Heritage Trail Art Show and Festival happens on Saturday February 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Moore's Creek Linear Park. This event celebrates the world-renown Highwaymen artists and the rich cultural history of Fort Pierce, one of the oldest cities on Florida’s east coast.

Back in the 1960's young African American artists sold sold their beautifully painted Florida landscapes from the trunks of their cars along along Florida's Route #1.

The loosely associated group of twenty-five men and one woman came to be known as The Highwaymen. Mostly from Fort Pierce, the artists were inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame in 2004.

