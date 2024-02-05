MCSO: Pair Arrested on Allegations of Selling Fentanyl

Martin County - Monday February 5, 2023: Martin County Sheriff (MCSO) deputies arrested 29-year old Johnathan Ramirez, and 22-year old Michael Whitehill on allegations of selling fentanyl.

Ramirez is a resident of the county. He is pictured here sporting a tattoo across his mid-section that reads - 'Martin Kounty'. A release on the MCSO Facebook page states that he worked with Whitehill to sell and distribute fentanyl in Martin County. They are considered 'mid-level drug dealers'.

They were arrested last Friday following weeks of investigation. MCSO detectives confiscated 370 Fentanyl pills during the arrest. Trafficking in that amount of fentanyl carries a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 15-years to life if convicted.

This is the third notable arrest of alleged fentanyl dealers. Its part of an ongoing effort by the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit to crack down on those selling the often fatal drug.

Ramirez and Whitehill have been confined at the Martin County Jail on multiple felony charges.