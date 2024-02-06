FPPD: 24-Year-Old Max Pierre and a 16-Year-Old Juvenile Charged in Hot Stop Mart Strong-Arm Robbery

Fort Pierce - Tuesday February 6, 2024: Fort Pierce Police have arrested two suspects in connection with a January 19 strong-arm robbery. One of the suspects is a 16-year-old juvenile. The other has been identified as 24-year-old Max Pierre.

The robbery occurred around 6 p.m. on January 19 at the Hot Stop Mart at 1702 Avenue D in Fort Pierce. A release from FPPD reports that two males approached the 54-year-old victim, of Sebring, while he was placing money in his pocket. One of the suspects grabbed the victim and took his wallet and cash. Both then fled on foot.

After viewing surveillance video of the incident, a Fort Pierce Police detective identified Pierre and officers went to a residence in the 140 block of North 15th Street where they found him and the 16-year-old juvenile.

Both still had on the same clothing they were seen wearing in the surveillance video.

Both were placed under arrest and charged accordingly.