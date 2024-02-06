Donate
Vero Beach Police Looking for This "Person of Interest" in Connection With a Grand Theft Investigation

WQCS | By WQCS
Published February 6, 2024 at 11:20 AM EST
VBPD

Vero Beach - Tuesday February 6, 2024: The Vero Beach Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying and locating the man pictured below.

He is a"a person of interest" in a grand theft investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this subject is encouraged to contact the Vero Beach Police Department.

The Vero Beach Police Department's non-emergency line is: 772-978-4604

Vero Beach Police Department
