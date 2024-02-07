FDOT Hosts a Construction Open House for the County Road 712/Midway Road Widening Project on Tuesday February 13

St. Lucie County - Wednesday February 7, 2024: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a Construction Open House both in-person and virtually for the County Road (CR) 712/Midway Road Widening Project from west of Jenkins Road to Selvitz Road in Fort Pierce.

The Virtual Public Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Please use the following link to register: https://bit.ly/3Gu5vBF. Participants may also join the virtual meeting by dialing: 1 (415) 930-5321, Access code: 147-672-266. During the online session, there will be a formal presentation followed by questions and answers. Project staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. Questions will be answered in the order received. If your question is not responded to during the event, a response will be provided in writing following the meeting. If you are not able to join the online session, a recording of it will be posted at https://www.d4fdot.com/tcfdot/index.asp.

The In-person Construction Open House is scheduled for Tuesday, February 13, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Havert L. Fenn Center, located at 2000 Virginia Avenue, Fort Pierce, FL 34982. This meeting will have an informal open house format with project representatives available to answer questions and provide assistance.

Project improvements consist of widening CR 712/Midway Road from a two-lane undivided roadway to a four-lane divided roadway. The eastbound and westbound lanes of CR 712/Midway Road will be separated by a raised landscaped median. Additional improvements include constructing left turn lanes in the median to allow access to adjacent side streets, properties and businesses, constructing 7-foot buffered bicycle lanes on both sides of CR 712/Midway Road, constructing 6-foot sidewalk along the north side of CR 712/Midway Road, constructing a 12-foot bicycle/pedestrian path along the south side of the project, installing landscaping along the south side of the project, and upgrading drainage, signage and pavement markings. Construction will begin in February 2024 at an estimated cost of $23.5 million and is anticipated to be completed in Summer 2026.

Public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, national origin, age, sex, religion, disability or family status. Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations should advise the agency at least seven days in advance by contacting the project manager listed below. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1 (800) 955-8771 (TDD) or 1 (800) 955-8770 (Voice).

For more information, you may contact FDOT Project Manager Marla Hewson, at (772) 349-6728 via email at marla.hewson@dot.state.fl.us.