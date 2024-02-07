High Turnout for Both Job Seekers and Businesses at the Fort Pierce Job Fair

K2 Photography FP Job Fair - Fort Pierce Mayor, Linda Hudson and Brian Bauer, President/CEO of CareerSource Research Coast had both of their teams join together to assist over 600 job seekers and 88 businesses in meeting their employment goals at the 9th Annual City of Fort Pierce Job Fair Wednesday, Jan. 24 at the Havert L. Fenn Center.

Fort Pierce Wednesday February 7, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce, in collaboration with CareerSource Research Coast (CSRC), reports that more than 600 job seekers attended the 9th Annual Job Fair held at the Havert Fenn Center on January 24.

The job seekers were able to meet with employers from St. Lucie County, as well as the neighboring Indian River and Martin Counties. In all, 618 job seekers had the chance to engage with 88 employers.

In addition to the employer turnout, 18 non-profit community partners joined the event. These partners provided support beyond job placement, addressing various needs that individuals may have during their job search journey.

An early entrance opportunity was offered to veterans seeking employment, allowing them to connect with employers 30 minutes before the general admission.

“The success of the 9th Annual City of Fort Pierce Job Fair is a testament to the dedication of all participating entities in fostering a robust local job market," said Brian Bauer, president/CEO of CareerSource Research Coast. "This event not only facilitated job placement but also exemplified the community's commitment to the overall well-being and growth of its residents."

Christina Coble, Business Services Manager at CareerSource Research Coast welcomed the businesses and introduced Mayor Linda Hudson. City commissioners Arnold Gaines and Curtis Johnson Jr. shared their thoughts of the events importance to the community.

"Connecting job seekers with employers for purposeful jobs and careers is at the heart of what we do," said CareerSource Research Business Navigator, Dawn Riccardi.

To learn more about finding a job or career path for yourself or to assist your business through any of our programs call 866-4U2-HIRE or visit: www.careersourcerc.com.