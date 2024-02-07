Nine Appointed to the Space Florida Board of Directors

Florida - Wednesday February 7, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed nine people to the Space Florida Board of Directors.

Space Florida is the aerospace economic development agency of the State of Florida. Founded in 2006, it works with commercial space companies, other governmental agencies, and academic institutions to develop space-related infrastructure.

Lieutenant Governor Jeanette Nuñez - Lieutenant Governor Nuñez was elected Florida’s first-ever female Hispanic Lieutenant Governor in 2018 and was subsequently reelected in 2022. She previously served as a State Representative in the Florida House of Representatives from 2010 to 2018 and was named Speaker Pro Tempore from 2016 to 2018. In her role as Lieutenant Governor, she oversees the Florida Department of Health, leads the Florida Cybersecurity Advisory Council, and serves on the Statewide Council on Human Trafficking.

Mori Hosseini - Hosseini is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ICI Homes. He currently serves as Chair of the University of Florida Board of Trustees and the Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Board of Trustees. Hosseini earned his bachelor’s degree, his master’s degree, and an honorary doctorate from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Rodney Cruise - Cruise is the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. Active in his community, he is the Chair of the Daytona State College Facilities Planning Council and an executive board member of the Daytona Beach Regional Chamber of Commerce. Cruise earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Warner University.

Jonathan Satter - Satter is a Managing Director and the Chief Operating Officer of White Wolf Capital, LLC. He previously served as Secretary of the Florida Department of Management Services and was a member of the Enterprise Florida Board of Directors. Satter earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and government from Rollins College and his master’s degree in business administration from Nova Southeastern University.

Kevin Thibault - Thibault is the Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. He previously served as the Secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation and as Senior Vice President for TranSystems. Thibault earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Massachusetts.

Alexis Lambert - Lambert is the Chief of Staff for the Florida Division of Bond Finance. Previously, she served as Chief of Staff for the Florida Department of Health, the Communications Director for the Florida Department of Children and Families, and the Press Secretary for the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Lambert earned her bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Mercer University.

Matthew Bocchino - Bocchino is the Director of the Cecil Airport and Spaceport under the Jacksonville Aviation Authority. He was listed as a “Top 40 Under 40” Recipient by Airport Business Magazine in 2020 and is a member of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation. Bocchino earned his bachelor’s degree in history and his master’s degree in business administration from Jacksonville University.

Jonathan Daniels - Daniels is the Chief Executive and Port Director for Port Everglades. He previously served as Chair of the Florida Ports Council Board of Directors and currently serves on many boards in his community. Daniels earned his bachelor's degree in political science from The Citadel.

Kevin Daugherty - Daugherty is the Director of Airports for the Titusville – Cocoa Aviation Authority. Previously, he served as the Airport Operations manager for the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport and the Airport Manager at Frederick Municipal Airport. Daugherty earned his bachelor’s degree in aviation management from Southern Illinois University.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.